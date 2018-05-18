The White House weighed in Thursday on the burning question on most Americans' minds this week: Laurel or Yanny?

A new video from the White House shows various administration officials giving their take on the audio clip that has divided the nation.

"So clearly Laurel," an amused Ivanka Trump says while looking at the viral post that started it all.

"It's Laurel," says Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. "But I could deflect and divert to Yanny if you need me to," adds the woman who coined the phrase "alternative facts."

When asked about reports that she hears "Laurel," White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders responds, "Clearly, you're getting your information from CNN, because that's fake news. All I hear is Yanny."

"Who's Yanny," Vice President Pence asks.

"All I hear is covfefe," President Trump says.

Many Twitter users said the White House should be spending its time addressing more important issues. Others played along.

"Odd. All I heard was 'Mueller,'" one person wrote.

"Omg u have ruined this for me," wrote another.

"How many of y'all will still be working there in nine months?" asked one person.

