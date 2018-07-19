XXX IMG_TSA_CT_SCANNER_1_1_K0IPUR0L.JPG
The Transportation Security Administration is testing a CT scanner for carry-on bags at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's Terminal 4.
Courtesy: American Airlines

The Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday that it will soon begin testing a 3D scanner for carry-on bags with American Airlines at New York’s JFK airport.

TSA has been testing "computed tomography" (CT) machines at airports in Phoenix Terminal 4 and Boston Terminal E since June 2017. The test at JFK is expected to begin in late July.

TSA has already used the technology on checked luggage for years, but the machines were too big and heavy to install at many checkpoints.

As the size has become more manageable, TSA expects the technology to improve security while hastening checkpoint lines because TSA officers won’t have to search cluttered bags by hand as often.

ALSO ONLINE: Airport security: TSA PreCheck vs. Global Entry vs. Clear

“Use of CT technology substantially improves TSA′s threat detection capability at a checkpoint.” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “This partnership will allow us to deploy new technology quickly and see an immediate improvement in security effectiveness.”

TSA has been testing CT machines from three manufacturers: Analogic Corp., Integrated Defense and Security Solutions and L3 Technologies. Pekoske has said he hopes to test 40 machines across the country this year, and the budget proposal that Congress is debating for next year included $71 million for 145 of the machines.

One advantage of 3D technology to standard two-dimensional X-ray, which is what most travelers see at airport checkpoints, is that a TSA officer can rotate the image digitally to examine a suspicious item without unpacking a bag.

The color image can also be programmed to highlight suspicious materials, which could one day reduce the need for removing laptops or separating larger containers of liquids from carry-on bags.

“At American, we are always looking at ways to invest in technology that raises the bar on global aviation security while improving the customer experience,” said American Airlines Chief Security Officer José Freig. “Our partnership with Analogic Corp. and the TSA will continue to transform aviation security by bringing state-of-the-art CT technology to the security checkpoint.”

BY THE NUMBERS: The fleet and hubs of American Airlines

The fleet and hubs of American Airlines
01 / 43
The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
02 / 43
Two American Airlines Boeing 757 tails pass one another at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
03 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A330 lands at London Heathrow in March 2016.
04 / 43
Crews push an American Airlines Boeing 757 out of a gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on June 27, 2015.
05 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in January 2015.
06 / 43
Business class aboard American Airlines' Boeing 777-300. The 777-300 joined the fleet in 2012.
07 / 43
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-200 taxis to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in May 2014.
08 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A321 jet lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 2, 2015.
09 / 43
The old livery of American Airlines, seen on a retired MD-80 jet in Roswell, N.M., in August 2015.
10 / 43
An American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145 regional jet takes off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Aug. 5, 2015.
11 / 43
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jet taxis toward the runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
12 / 43
An American Eagle Bombardier Dash-8 turboprop waits for departure from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
13 / 43
An American Eagle Embraer E170 jet passes in front of the iconic Hollywood sign while on final approach to Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
14 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxis to the gate after landing at Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
15 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 777-300 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
16 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 757-200 lands at New York's JFK Airport on Jan. 16, 2016.
17 / 43
An American Airlines MD-80 rockets out of Reno-Tahoe in February 2016.
18 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 departs London Heathrow on March 6, 2016.
19 / 43
A series of American Eagle tails dot the G concourse at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
20 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 787 'Dreamliner' lands at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on April 24, 2016.
21 / 43
Surrounded by Delta Air Lines jets, an American Airlines Airbus A320 taxies out for departure on April 30, 2016 in Atlanta.
22 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxis to the gate after arriving to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 26, 2016.
23 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A319 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
24 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
25 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
26 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
27 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
28 / 43
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
29 / 43
American Airlines' economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
30 / 43
American Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, seen at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
31 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 737 taxis into a gate at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
32 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxies for take-off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
33 / 43
American Airlines jets sit ready for departure from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
34 / 43
An American Airlines MD-80 lands at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
35 / 43
A welcome sign for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. DFW was American's busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
36 / 43
The skyline of Charlotte. The Charlotte airport was American's second-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
37 / 43
A child walks through the airport in Miami. Miami International was American's third-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
38 / 43
The skyline of Chicago. Chicago's O'Hare airport was American's fourth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
39 / 43
The skyline of Philadelphia. Philadelphia International Airport was American's fifth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
40 / 43
Phoenix, AZ skyline Credit: phlens/iStockphoto, Getty Images Thinkstock GETTY ID#: 501833343
41 / 43
A welcome sign for Los Angeles International Airport. LAX was American's seventh busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
42 / 43
The skyline of New York. American counts its operations operations at JFK and LaGuardia airports as a combined hub, though JFK is the busier operation. JFK was American's eighth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015. LaGuardia was ninth.
43 / 43
An American Airlines flight flies over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Washington Reagan National Airport was American's 10th busiest hub in 2015.

TODAY IN THE SKYAmerican completes 'Heritage' plane rollout with TWA, AirCal paint jobs

American Airlines honors past with 'heritage plane' paint schemes
01 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct TWA.
02 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct TWA.
03 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct TWA.
04 / 19
American paints a Boeing 737 (registration number N915NN) in the colors of TWA as part of its series of 'Heritage Planes.'
05 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
06 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
07 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
08 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
09 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
10 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
11 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
12 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
13 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Piedmont Airlines.
14 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Allegheny Airlines.
15 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Piedmont Airlines.
16 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct America West.
17 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Piedmont Airlines.
18 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A321 is a 'Heritage Plane' bearing the livery of US Airways.
19 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A321 is painted in colors of merger partner US Airways
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com