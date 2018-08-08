Looking for a retro, aviation-themed spot for your next big event?

New York’s TWA Hotel is now accepting bookings for its 50,000 square feet of event space and outdoor terraces ahead of its highly-anticipated opening this spring.

Options will include the “Starstream” and “Flight Center” ballrooms as well as a promised “one-of-a-kind event space” that will be unveiled this fall.

Hotel officials say the event spaces can accommodate anything from corporate conferences to wedding and bar mitzvahs. (MORE: TWA Hotel 'bringing back the magic of 1962')

Anchored around the landmark TWA Flight Center that opened in 1962 as the jet age dawned, the 512-room facility will be the only hotel on the grounds of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The airport property features two new six-story towers that flank the old TWA terminal’s “head house,” an architectural masterpiece designed by Eero Saarinen. The terminal is in the process of being converted into a 200,000-square-foot lobby the hotel claims will be the world’s largest.

IN PHOTOS: TWA Hotel unveils new event spaces ahead of 2019 opening (story continues below)

TWA Hotel unveils new event spaces ahead of 2019 opening

The TWA Hotel will include six restaurants and eight bars. One of those, a cocktail bar, will be housed in a refurbished Lockheed “Constellation” aircraft that was a staple of the TWA fleet in the late 1950s and early 1960s.A rooftop pool that will afford views of the airfield.

Those booking events at the hotel will have a number of unique options. Aside from the TWA Hotel’s event-specific facilities, hotel operator MCR says the 200,000 square-foot lobby in the former TWA terminal offers additional “flexible space” that includes outdoor terraces and an observation deck.

The TWA terminal was last used for flights in 2001 and has been empty since. The building has since been declared a New York City landmark and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.

The TWA Hotel says it expects rooms will be available for booking in December.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Exclusive first look: Inching closer to launch, TWA Hotel unveils room design

Exclusive first look: TWA Hotel unveils planned room design

ARCHIVES: TWA lounge opens at One World Trade Center; airport hotel to follow

TWA lives on in new WTC lounge, upcoming hotel

30 COOL AVIATION PICS: Retro airline logos, jumbo jets & test flights

February's #avgeek photo gallery

IN PICTURES: American Airlines honors past with 'heritage plane' paint schemes

American Airlines honors past with 'heritage plane' paint schemes

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com