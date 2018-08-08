Ruby Rose was cast as Batwoman late Monday, and Twitter still can't decide whether they love it or hate it.

The 32-year-old Australian, who identifies as queer, will first appear as "Batwoman" in the CW's annual DC Comics crossover event this fall, but the network is also developing a potential series built around the character.

Batwoman, aka Kate Kane, was reintroduced to DC Comics in 2006 as a lesbian street fighter, and while LGBTQ characters appear prominently in other DC series, if the project becomes a series, she would be the first to lead one.

Since the casting news broke, the social media site has been divided on whether the "Orange is the New Black" star is right for the role.

Here's a closer look:

Love it

She got plenty of praise from her "OITNB" co-star Laverne Cox.

"Congrats @RubyRose. Totally awesomely good!" she wrote on Twitter.

As well as other leading ladies in Hollywood, including Janelle Monàe.

"Perfect . She will SLAY. Congratssss @RubyRose," she wrote.

Anna Kendrick expressed her shock and awe with emojis.

Rubaeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!😵😵😵😵😵😵😵😵 — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) August 8, 2018

"Rubaeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!" she tweeted.

"Dexter" and "Lucifer" actress Aimee Garcia's reaction included heart-eye emojis.

Thank you baby cakes ❤️ — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) August 8, 2018

"Purrrrrrrrfect," she wrote. "Congrats @RubyRose ... Can’t wait"

"Pose" actress Indya Moore also congratulated Rose.

"congrats @RubyRose !! So excited!" she tweeted.

"Transparent" actress Trace Lysette also shared her excitement.

"Awesome. Congrats @RubyRose," she tweeted with a heart emoji.

(Kinda) hate it

Others weren't fans of the casting choice, with many citing her acting ability.

*Whispers into the void*

Ruby Rose can’t act — Tora Shae (@BlackMajiik) August 8, 2018

"*Whispers into the void* Ruby Rose can’t act," one Twitter user wrote.

like, no shade or anything but ruby rose is so uninteresting as an actress like she just isn't captivating at all — ʂҽƚƚα (@settzza) August 8, 2018

"like, no shade or anything but ruby rose is so uninteresting as an actress like she just isn't captivating at all," another wrote.

Queer women: Please cast out queer actors in queer roles!!!

CW: *casts Ruby Rose*

Queer women: This is an attack — Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) August 7, 2018

"Queer women: Please cast out queer actors in queer roles!!! CW: *casts Ruby Rose* Queer women: This is an attack," one user wrote.

Some thought the role should've gone to a lesser known lesbian actress.

no tea no shade but is ruby rose the only lesbian actress hollywood knows or do they just don't want to take any chances by hiring an unknown lesbian actress and giving her a chance to rise in her career? https://t.co/bawz1mRled — gabi (@harleivy) August 7, 2018

"no tea no shade but is ruby rose the only lesbian actress hollywood knows or do they just don't want to take any chances by hiring an unknown lesbian actress and giving her a chance to rise in her career?" one tweeted.

If I’m honest, Ruby Rose has never really done it for me. And I feel like the CW had a great opportunity to cast a lesbian unknown and have us fall in love with her as opposed to casting someone at least some of queer female community is not crazy about.. — Emily Anne (@ladyintheTV) August 7, 2018

"If I’m honest, Ruby Rose has never really done it for me. And I feel like the CW had a great opportunity to cast a lesbian unknown and have us fall in love with her as opposed to casting someone at least some of queer female community is not crazy about." another shared.

Contributing: Gary Levin

Ruby Rose: Style Diary

