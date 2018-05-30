Photos: Airbus delivers U.S.-made A321 to JetBlue
01 / 08
On April 25, 2016, JetBlue received the first aircraft – an A321 – to be delivered from the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Ala.
02 / 08
A festive atmosphere accompanied the Airbus delivery of its first-ever U.S.-built aircraft – an A321 - to JetBlue on April 25, 2016.
03 / 08
On April 25, 2016, JetBlue received the first aircraft – an A321 – to be delivered from the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Ala.
04 / 08
Allan McArtor, chairman and CEO of Airbus Group, speaks to the audience during the delivery ceremony.
05 / 08
John Leahy, Airbus’ Chief Operating Officer – Customers, speaks during the delivery ceremony.
06 / 08
Daryl Taylor, vice president and general manager of the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility, speaks during the delivery ceremony.
07 / 08
The first U.S.-made A321 is prepared for delivery to JetBlue on April 25, 2016, in Mobile, Ala.
08 / 08
Airbus delivered its first aircraft produced in the USA to JetBlue in Mobile, Ala., on April 25, 2016.

JetBlue rolled out a 48-hour flash sale Wednesday morning that dropped round-trip fares below $150 on dozens of the carrier’s non-stop routes. However, fliers beware: The availability of the lowest advertised fares is mixed.

JetBlue routinely offers similar short-lived sales. Many of its recent sales discounted seats for flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but this latest sale excludes only Friday and Sunday flights from most routes. However, it’s for a relatively short duration, covering travel only between June 6 and June 20.

As is typical of JetBlue’s previous flash sales, most of the cheapest fares were for the airline’s shortest routes.

Even there, bargain-seekers also should beware of wildly varying availability of the lowest advertised fares. A Wednesday morning spot-check of JetBlue’s website showed advertised sales were widely available between Portland, Maine, and New York JFK and between Las Vegas and Long Beach. But a check of Charleston, S.C., to Washington Reagan National – and some other routes – showed only a day or two of the lowest advertised fares.

Also, some sale fares appeared to be available in one direction, but were limited or unavailable in the return direction.

With those warnings, JetBlue’s routes with advertised fares of less than $75 each way include: Worcester, Mass.-New York JFK ($34 one way); Atlanta-Orlando ($44 one way); Long Beach-San Francisco ($44 one way); Orlando-Atlanta ($44 one way); Portland, Maine-New York JFK ($49 one way); Las Vegas-Long Beach ($49 one way); Syracuse-Boston ($54 one way); Atlanta-Boston ($54 one way); San Jose, Calif.-Long Beach ($64 one way); St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands-San Juan, Puerto Rico ($64 one way); Long Beach-Sacramento ($69 one way); Fort Lauderdale-Jacksonville ($69 one way); Charleston, S.C.-Washington Reagan National ($69 one way) and New York JFK-Savannah, Ga. ($74 one way).

Other routes with notable fares included Orlando-Mexico City ($99 one way), Hartford-Fort Lauderdale ($99 one way) and Albany-Fort Lauderdale ($89 one way).

Overall, this sale is not a blockbuster, though many of the shorter routes represented good deals. JetBlue’s most-recent sale also is less broad than some previous versions and came with a short travel window (not to mention the spotty availability).

And, of course, there’s fine print for the sale.

Tickets must be purchased by midnight Thursday (May 31), and the sale fares are excluded from Friday and Sunday flights. The sale covers travel from June 6 through June 20. The sale fares are capacity controlled, meaning the cheapest seats will disappear as they sell out on individual flights. And fliers should note that restrictions could vary slightly by route.

In Today in the Sky’s Wednesday morning spot-check of fares, some routes had significantly greater availability of the lowest advertised fares than others. Fliers also should expect the highest availability of cheapest fares on unpopular flight times, such as those departing early in the morning.

JetBlue paints Airbus A320 in colors of New York City police
01 / 09
JetBlue provided this image of its new "Blue Finest" livery on one of its Airbus A320 aircraft.
02 / 09
JetBlue rolled out its newest special paint scheme -- 'Blue Finest' -- in New York on May 22, 2017. The livery is meant to honor the New York Police Department.
03 / 09
JetBlue provided this image of its new "Blue Finest" livery on one of its Airbus A320 aircraft.
04 / 09
The NYPD Color Guard performs in front of a JetBlue Airbus A320 painted in the colors of the NYPD at its unveiling in New York on May 22, 2017.
05 / 09
JetBlue's 'Blue Finest' Airbus A320 is debuted to a rainy Monday at New York JFK on May 22, 2017.
06 / 09
The NYPD Color Guard performs in front of a JetBlue Airbus A320 painted in the colors of the NYPD at its unveiling in New York on May 22, 2017.
07 / 09
JetBlue crewmembers that are former NYPD pose with the airline's new NYPD-themed Airbus A320.
08 / 09
JetBlue's 'Blue Finest' A320 was part of a charity 'plane pull' shortly after it was debuted on May 22, 2017.
09 / 09
JetBlue's 'Blue Finest' A320 was part of a charity 'plane pull' shortly after it was debuted on May 22, 2017.
JetBlue airplanes at their gates at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York CIty.
Seth Wenig, AP
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com