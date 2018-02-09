Rescuers were heading back into the Colorado River on Sunday in search of two people missing and presumed dead after a grisly, head-on boat collision along the California-Arizona border that injured 13 other people.

The recreational boats crashed in Moabi Regional Park as darkness was falling on a rushing river crowded with holiday weekend boaters, making the rescue operation difficult, the San Bernardino County Fire District said. The search for two people "presumed submerged" was halted overnight but was continuing at dawn Sunday.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Las Vegas, about 120 miles north of where the crash occurred, fire officials said in a statement. Six other people suffered moderate, non-life threatening injuries and six more had injuries considered minor, the fire district said.

The crash was so violent that one of the boats sank and the other sustained major damage, fire officials said. Some of the people on board were thrown into the river while others jumped, fire district spokesman Eric Sherwin said.

“We had victims of this collision that were located 3 to 5 miles downstream from the original point of impact,” Sherwin said.

More: Duck boat survivor lost family: 'My house is now haunted by silence'

More: Family files $100M wrongful death suit in Branson duck boat accident

Sonar images of the sunken boat indicated that neither of the missing people were on board, he said.

The water ranged in depth from very shallow to 30 feet, he said.

The tragedy occurred two days after three children and their father died when their kayak capsized in a storm off Wisconsin's Michigan Island in Lake Superior. Killed were Eric Fryman, 39, daughters Annaliese, 9, Kyra, 5, and Jansen, 3. Their mother, Cari Mews, 29, was the sole survivor.

Contributing: Jennifer Walter, Marshfield News-Herald; The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com