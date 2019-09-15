DETROIT (AP) - The United Auto Workers union says its contract negotiations with General Motors have broken down and its roughly 49,000 members will go on strike just before midnight on Sunday.



The union's contract with GM expired Saturday night and union officials said the two sides were far apart on economic issues.



GM said in a statement Saturday night that it still held out hope for an agreement, saying it continues to work on solutions to difficult challenges.



About 850 UAW-represented janitors with Aramark, a separate company, went on strike Sunday after working under an extended contract since March 2018.



The strike covered eight GM facilities in Ohio and Michigan. It appeared that GM workers were crossing picket lines Sunday set up by their own union. The Detroit Free Press reported that GM workers at a Flint, Michigan, truck plant reluctantly passed picketers.



GM said it has contingency plans for the Aramark strike.



GM said it's prepared to negotiate around-the-clock.