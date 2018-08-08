FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a driver displaying Lyft and Uber stickers on his front windshield drops off a customer in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

NEW YORK – Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing apps could soon become more expensive and harder to find in New York City if new legislation is approved.

The New York City Council will vote Wednesday afternoon on whether to impose a one-year freeze on new licenses for Uber and other ride-hailing vehicles while the city figures out a long-term solution to the rising number of the app-based cars. Earlier Wednesday, the Committee on For-Hire Vehicles approved the measure, which is meant to decrease traffic congestion.

The exceptions to the freeze would be for wheelchair accessible vehicles and if the New York Taxi and Limousine Commission determines that granting new licenses in undeserved areas would "not substantially contribute to traffic congestion."

The number of ride-hailing vehicles operating in the city has skyrocketed in recent years, from 12,600 in 2015 to about 80,000 this year, according to the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission. Less than 14,000 yellow cabs operate in the city.

Another bill also being voted on Wednesday would establish a minimum wage for drivers of ride-hailing services, which have been criticized for not paying drivers enough.

A report provided to the Taxi and Limousine Commission last month proposed that for-hire vehicle drivers should earn $17.22 per hour, the equivalent of a $15 hourly wage when accounting for things such as vehicle operating costs. The report found 85 percent of for-hire vehicle drivers currently make less than that.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Council Speaker Corey Johnson approve the bills. “The Uber business model is: Flood the market with as many cars and drivers as possible, gain more market share and to hell with what happens to drivers or anybody else involved,” de Blasio said Monday.

However, Uber and Lyft are both against the legislation. Lyft said the measures would be detrimental to riders, particularly in minority communities. "Wait times will skyrocket, earning opportunities will shrink and these proposals will do nothing to address congestion," the company said.

In addition to hurting communities outside Manhattan that don't have reliable public transition access, Uber said a year-long freeze on licenses would "leave New Yorkers stranded while doing nothing to prevent congestion, fix the subways and help struggling taxi medallion owners."

