Uber's self-driving car system detected an Arizona pedestrian about six seconds before the vehicle killed the woman in March, but the system never took action to prevent the incident, according to the preliminary results of a National Transportation Safety Board investigation.

Uber engineers had intentionally disabled the Volvo's emergency braking system "to reduce the potential for erratic vehicle behavior" but did not program the system to alert the human operator to manually brake the vehicle, NTSB reported Thursday.

That system noticed the woman 1.3 seconds before the car ran her over, according to the probe.

The revelations came a day after Uber announced it would shutter its Arizona self-driving car operations.

NTSB said Uber's system was "operating normally" on the 2017 Volvo XC90 with "no faults or diagnostic messages."

But "according to Uber, emergency braking maneuvers are not enabled while the vehicle is under computer control to reduce the potential for erratic vehicle behavior," NTSB said. "The vehicle operator is relied on to intervene and take action. The system is not designed to alert the operator."

The woman behind the wheel, an Uber employee, noticed the woman pushing a bicycle across the road in the dark and grabbed the steering wheel "less than a second before impact," NTSB said.

Uber self-driving car

In a video released publicly after the crash, she was shown looking down at times. According to the NTSB probe, she told investigators that she was "monitoring the self-driving interface and that while her personal and business phones were in the vehicle, neither were in use until after the crash."

She began braking "less than second after impact," NTSB said.

NTSB said it had not yet reached a conclusion on the "probable cause" of the incident.

Uber representatives were not immediately available for comment. The company has said it is cooperating closely with investigators.

An Uber vehicle cruises in Tempe, Ariz., on Aug. 25, 2017. A self-driving Uber vehicle fatally struck a woman Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Tempe.

Mark Henle, The Arizona Republic

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com