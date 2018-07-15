636672318581637963-ax200-1901-9.jpg
President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold hands at the conclusion of their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP

President Donald Trump thinks Britain should sue the European Union to improve leverage in the strained negotiations over Britain's exit from the economic bloc, British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday.

Trump said at a news conference Friday that he had given May advice that she found too "brutal" to accept. Sunday, May explained the advice on BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

"He told me I should sue the EU – sue the EU, not go into negotiations," she said. 

She said her nation was determined to continue negotiations aimed at an amicable split that would allow for some ties to remain.

"What the president also said was 'Don't walk away,' " she said. "'Don't walk away from negotiations because then you are stuck.'"

Trump's visit to the United Kingdom has been awash in controversy. The visit prompted anti-Trump rallies, and the president stunned the populace with bruising criticism directed at May published in a British newspaper.

In an interview published by The Sun, Trump said May’s plan for the Brexit was counter to what "Leave" supporters approved in a referendum in 2016. He said May's efforts to retain close ties to the EU would probably "kill" a trade deal with the United States.

He lauded Boris Johnson, a Brexit policy leader who quit as foreign secretary last week over May's inclination not to make a sharp break from the EU. Trump said Johnson would make a strong prime minister.

Trump downplayed the comments at a news conference, describing the story as "fake news" and saying he had a recording of the interview to prove it.

"I didn't criticize the prime minister," Trump said. "I have a lot of respect for the prime minister. Unfortunately, there was a story that was done, which was generally fine, but it didn't put in what I said about the prime minister, and I said tremendous things."

Trump called May "a very tough, very smart, very capable person," adding that he would "much rather have her as my friend than my enemy."  

Trump's U.K. trip is part of a seven-day European tour intended to shore up alliances before Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday.

Contributing: Gregory Korte

President Trump meets with world leaders in Europe
01 / 17
U.S. President Donald Trump checks the time as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stands beside him, at the Art and History Museum at the Park Cinquantenaire in Brussels on July 11, 2018. NATO leaders gathered in Brussels Wednesday for a two-day summit to discuss Russia, Iraq and their mission in Afghanistan.
02 / 17
French First lady Brigitte Macron, left,and US First Lady Melania Trump ahead of a NATO spouses dinner at Jubilee Museum in Brussels, Belgium on July 11, 2018. NATO member countries' heads of states and governments gather in Brussels on July 11 and 12 for a two day meeting.
03 / 17
US President Donald J. Trump, left, chats with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium on July 11, 2018. NATO countries' heads of states and governments gather in Brussels for a two-day meeting.
04 / 17
US President Donald Trump , right, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are reflected in a mirror as they attend at a breakfast meeting with the NATO Secretary General and staff at the US chief of mission's residence in Brussels on July 11, 2018, ahead of a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit.
05 / 17
US President Donald Trump gestures after arriving for the North Atlantic Council meeting on the during the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018.
06 / 17
US President Donald Trump, right, walks in with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, as they arrive to attend the multilateral meeting of the North Atlantic Council on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. NATO leaders gather in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss Russia, Iraq and their mission in Afghanistan.
07 / 17
(L-R) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump talk during a family photo ahead of the opening ceremony of the NATO summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018.
08 / 17
(L-R): Belgian Prime Minister's partner Amelie Derbaudrenghien, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady US Melania Trump arrive for a working dinner at The Parc du Cinquantenaire - Jubelpark Park in Brussels on July 11, 2018, during the NATO summit.
09 / 17
L-R, first row) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May attend the opening ceremony at the 2018 NATO Summit at NATO headquarters on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. Leaders from NATO member and partner states are meeting for a two-day summit, which is being overshadowed by strong demands by U.S. President Trump for most NATO member countries to spend more on defense.
10 / 17
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JULY 11: Heads of state and government, including (from L to R, first row) Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May pose for the family photo during the opening ceremony at the 2018 NATO Summit at NATO headquarters on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. Leaders from NATO member and partner states are meeting for a two-day summit, which is being overshadowed by strong demands by U.S. President Trump for most NATO member countries to pay more towards funding the alliance.
11 / 17
France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, US President Donald J. Trump, center, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 2nd from left, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on July 11, 2018. NATO countries' heads of states and governments gather in Brussels for a two-day meeting.
12 / 17
US President Donald J. Trump , center, is greeted by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as he arrives for a NATO summit in Brussels, BelgiumJuly 11, 2018. NATO countries' heads of states and governments gather in Brussels for a two-day meeting.
13 / 17
President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their bilateral meeting at the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium on July, 11, 2018.
14 / 17
President Donald Trump pats a world leader on the back as he makes his way to his seat for a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on July 11, 2018. NATO leaders gather in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss Russia, Iraq and their mission in Afghanistan.
15 / 17
President Donald Trump walks in as he is introduced at the summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on July 11, 2018. NATO leaders gather in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss Russia, Iraq and their mission in Afghanistan.
16 / 17
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump walk to their vehicle after arriving on Air Force One at Melsbroek Air Base on July 10, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium.
17 / 17
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One as they arrive at Melsbroek Air Base in Haachtsesteenweg on July 10, 2018. President Donald Trump has arrived in Brussels on the eve of a tense NATO summit where he is set to clash with allies over defence spending. Trump arrived on Air Force One at Melsbroek military airport, shortly after saying on Twitter that NATO allies should "reimburse" the United States for spending on the alliance.
