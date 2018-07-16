United launches first international route on 'stretch' Dreamliner
01 / 12
United's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at LAX's Terminal 7, gate 74, on Oct. 26, 2014 prior to launching nonstop service to Melbourne, Australia.
02 / 12
Crew pose for a themed picture at Los Angeles International on Oct. 26, 2014, ahead of the launch of United's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service to Melbourne, Australia.
03 / 12
A passenger boards United Flight 98 on Oct. 26, 2014 at LAX. It was United's inaugural flight to Melbourne on the airline's new 787-9 Dreamliner.
04 / 12
Young BusinessElite passengers on United's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the carrier’s launch of service between Los Angeles and Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 26, 2014.
05 / 12
The factory roll-out of United Airlines' first Boeing 787-9 on April 8, 2014, at Boeing's production line in Everett, Wash.
06 / 12
United representatives and Australian officials perform a ribbon cutting for the launch of the airline's new nonstop Dreamliner service to Melbourne on Oct. 26, 2014.
07 / 12
BusinessElite passengers are given pre-departure drinks after boarding United's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the carrier’s launch of service between Los Angeles and Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 26, 2014.
08 / 12
Passengers board United's BusinessFirst cabin on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the launch of the airline's new nonstop service from LAX to Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 26, 2014.
09 / 12
Dave Hilfman, United's SVP of Worldwide Sales, welcomes customers, officials and employees to the launch of the airline's new nonstop Dreamliner service to Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 26, 2014.
10 / 12
This undated file photo provided by United shows one a United 787-9 taking off on a Boeing test flight from Boeing's production line facility in Everett, Wash.
11 / 12
Passengers board United's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at LAX's Terminal 7, gate 74, on Oct. 26, 2014 prior to the launch of the airline’s nonstop service to Melbourne, Australia.
12 / 12
A passenger is welcomed at Los Angeles International on Oct. 26, 2014, as she boards United's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service to Melbourne, Australia.

United Airlines is buying four more Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 25 more Embraer E175 jets as the carrier looks to update its fleet with newer, fuel-efficient planes.

United says the new Dreamliners – the 787-9 variant – will help it phase out older widebody jets in its fleet. The 787-9s are have the longest range of Boeing’s three Dreamliner variants, and the latest ordered by United will be delivered with the carrier's new “Polaris” business-class seats.

United already has about three dozen Dreamliners in its fleet. Of those, 12 are smaller Boeing 787-8 variants and the others 787-9s. United also had previously ordered 14 787-10s, the biggest Dreamliner variant. United has said it expects to have three of those in its fleet by the end of 2018. 

"These new 787 aircraft are another step in our widebody replacement strategy, and we will continue to roll out new announcements in the future as we implement our comprehensive fleet plan," Gerry Laderman, United's senior vice president of finance and acting chief financial officer, said in a Monday statement about the latest order. 

BY THE NUMBERSThe fleet and hubs of United Airlines (story continues below)

The fleet and hubs of United Airlines
01 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 787-8 taxies for departure at Denver International Airport in July 2013.
02 / 42
This image provided by United shows the carrier's first Boeing 777-300ER widebody jet.
03 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 737-700 taxies to the gate after arriving at Fukuoka Airport in Fukuoka, Japan, in January 2015.
04 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 737-800, painted in a special Star Alliance livery, takes off from Reagan National Airport in May 2015.
05 / 42
A United Express Embraer E145 regional jet lands at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport in June 2015.
06 / 42
A United Express Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jet lands at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport in June 2015.
07 / 42
A United Express Embraer E170 jet prepares for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
08 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 767-400 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2015.
09 / 42
United Airlines jets line Terminal 7 at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
10 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 757-200 takes off from sunny Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
11 / 42
A United Airlines Bombardier CRJ-200 lands at Reno-Tahoe Airport on Feb. 14, 2016.
12 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 737-900 rests at a gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 12, 2016.
13 / 42
Fresh spring foliage bids farewell to a United Express Embraer E170 as it departs Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
14 / 42
United Express tails line a terminal pier at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
15 / 42
United Airlines jets taxi through Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
16 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 lands at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in August 2016.
17 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 lands at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in August 2016.
18 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 787-9 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 24, 2016.
19 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 takes off from San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
20 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 757-300 lands at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
21 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 lands at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
22 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 777-200 - painted in a special Star Alliance livery - lands at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
23 / 42
A United Airlines Airbus A319 taxis at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
24 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxies for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in November 2016.
25 / 42
A United Airlines Airbus A320 departs Canada's Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
26 / 42
The new Polaris business-class cabin as seen on United Airlines' first Boeing 777-300ER widebody jet.
27 / 42
Chicago's Oak Street Beach and downtown skyline are seen in this undated photo. Chicago is United's busiest hub (by passengers).
28 / 42
Chicago's skyline is seen as a United Airlines jet takes off from Chicago O'Hare on Sept. 19, 2014. In the distance is the Willis (Sears) Tower that's home to United's official headquarters.
29 / 42
An aerial view of the downtown Houston skyline from October 2014. Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport is United's second-biggest hub (by passengers).
30 / 42
A United Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off within view of the Houston skyline. Houston Bush Intercontinental is United's second-busiest hub (by passengers).
31 / 42
The Manhattan skyline can be seen from Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport, which is United's third-busiest hub (by passengers).
32 / 42
Travelers ride on the AirTrain at Newark Liberty International Airport, which is United's third-busiest hub (by passengers).
33 / 42
The iconic roof structure at Denver International Airport, which is United's fourth-biggest hub (by passengers).
34 / 42
A new 23-mile electric commuter rail line will link Denver's airport to downtown. Denver is United's fourth-biggest hub (by passengers).
35 / 42
The Golden Gate Bridge is seen with the city of San Francisco behind it. San Francisco is United's fifth-biggest hub (by passengers).
36 / 42
A United Airlines maintenance hangar is seen at San Francisco International, the carrier's fifth biggest hub by passengers.
37 / 42
The distinctive main terminal building of Washington Dulles is seen in October 2014. Dulles is United's sixth-busiest hub (by passengers).
38 / 42
Los Angeles International Airport -- and it's iconic LAX sign -- are seen in October 2013. LAX is United's seventh-busiest hub (by passengers).
39 / 42
An shot of the National Mall and the iconic buildings of Washington, D.C. Washington's Dulles airport is United's sixth-busiest hub (by passengers).
40 / 42
The skyline of downtown Los Angeles is seen in December 2016. LAX is United's seventh-busiest hub (by passengers).
41 / 42
The skyline of central Tokyo. United Airlines count's Tokyo's Narita Airport as one of its hubs.
42 / 42
United Airlines counts Guam as a hub for its major presence in the Pacific and Micronesia. Here, a beach area of Guam is seen in an October 2015 photo.

United did not specify what aircraft the newest 787s would help it replace. However, reports in May suggested United was in talks with both Boeing and Airbus for a purchase that would help it replace the roughly 50 Boeing 767s currently in its fleet. (MoreReport: United looking to replace Boeing 767 widebody jets)

As for the Embraer order, United says the 25 E-175 jets will replace 25 Bombardier CRJ-700 that are operated by its United Express affiliates. United’s existing Embraer E175s flying for its regional partners are configured with 76 seats while its CRJ-700s seat 70.

In its statement, United said “these new E-175 purchases will allow United to offer a more comfortable and efficient aircraft to its customers.” There are already about 150 Embraer E175s flying for United via its United Express affiliates. 

The first of the new Embraers will begin arriving next year while the first of the newly ordered 787s are scheduled to be delivered in 2020. 

United’s announcement on Monday was made from its Chicago headquarters, but the news overlapped with the biennial Farnborough Airshow in England where both Boeing and Airbus have claimed a number of new aircraft orders. (MoreFarnborough 2018: Boeing, Airbus rack up orders as giant airshow opens)

Reuters adds additional context on Monday’s orders, noting the deal “was previously listed as unidentified in Boeing’s backlog.” It would have a value of $1.1 billion at list prices, though carriers typically receive substantial discounts on such orders.

ARCHIVESUnited launches San Francisco-Singapore flights

United Airlines launches San Francisco-Singapore nonstops
01 / 21
A special Asian-inspired dance was performed in the gate area for passengers on United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
02 / 21
A departure board shows a seat map and flight information ahead of United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
03 / 21
United's flight crews are among the crowd watching pre-flight festivities ahead of the carrier's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
04 / 21
This United Airlines Boeing 787-9 is being readied for the carrier's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
05 / 21
Special decorations hinted at United Airlines' inaugural flight from San Francisco to Singapore on June 1, 2016.
06 / 21
Crews ready the Dreamliner 787-9 business-class cabin ahead of United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
07 / 21
Workers stock the economy cabin with food and beverages ahead of United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
08 / 21
Economy cabin food and beverage supplies are ready to be loaded ahead of United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
09 / 21
This United Airlines Boeing 787-9 is being readied for the carrier's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
10 / 21
United Airlines and airport officials perform a ceremonial ribbon-cutting ahead of the carrier's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
11 / 21
Workers ferry economy cabin food and beverages on to the plane ahead of United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
12 / 21
This United Airlines Boeing 787-9 is prepped for the carrier's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
13 / 21
Workers load economy cabin food and beverages on to the plane ahead of United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
14 / 21
The business class cabin of this United Airlines Boeing 787-9 is seen shortly before the carrier's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
15 / 21
Customers on United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight received this commemorative certificate on June 1, 2016.
16 / 21
A departure board shows information for United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
17 / 21
United Airlines made sure to make fliers aware of its inaugural flight from San Francisco to Singapore on June 1, 2016.
18 / 21
A special Asian-inspired dance was performed in the gate area for passengers on United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
19 / 21
United's flight crews are among the crowd watching pre-flight festivities ahead of the carrier's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
20 / 21
A crowd of passengers, employees and other onlookers watches a pre-flight celebration ahead of United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
21 / 21
United Airlines made sure to make fliers aware of its inaugural flight from San Francisco to Singapore on June 1, 2016.
636673517064451803-USAT-Mar-17-48.jpg
A United Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in March 2017.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special for USA TODAY
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com