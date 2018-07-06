The fleet and hubs of United Airlines
WASHINGTON – United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz draws the line at emotional-support animals that need their own comfort animals.

A passenger on a recent Houston flight was accompanied by a dog and a monkey, Munoz told the Economic Club of Washington on Thursday. Munoz wasn’t sure which animal was comforting which, to laughter from the audience of more than 500 people, but the policy for comfort animals had to change.

“The problem is that it’s abused because it’s not regulated in any way, shape or form,” Munoz said. “But when you get into ridiculous things with a peacock or two different animals (while still serving passengers with allergies), all of that has to be modulated and work, and there’s no real rules around it.”

In a wide-ranging question-and-answer session at the club, and with reporters afterward, Munoz also chatted about the impact of higher fuel prices, the not-so-subtle ways that passengers will offer suggestions when he's flying and the pace of Polaris seating upgrades for United’s fleet.

United tightened its policy for emotional-support animals in February after refusing to transport a peacock in the cabin on a January flight from Newark. Other airlines also reined in the animals after the numbers, variety of species – and complaints – rose in recent years.

The Transportation Department is collecting comment on whether rules should change for service animals, which are trained, and emotional-support animals that passengers bring with a doctor’s note.

Besides animals in the cabin, United had been transporting more animals in cargo than other airlines. United transported 138,178 animals in cargo, the largest portion out of 506,994 counted on all U.S. airlines last year.

But it also had more animals die, with 18 of the 24 pet deaths reported on airlines last year. The death of a dog placed in an overhead bin on a Houston flight in March brought more unwanted attention.

United recently joined other airlines in revising its policies for transporting animals in cargo, essentially to limit the kinds of critters allowed and to more closely match its peers. But Munoz warned that will be a hardship for travelers who want to bring pets along.

“We flew three times as many animals for people all over the world because no other airline was doing that,” Munoz said. “Unfortunately we’re leaving a lot of people behind.”

Rising fares?

The rising cost of jet fuel sparked revisions in airline profit projections this year, with concerns that ticket prices will follow. Munoz said network and efficiency initiatives will help meet the company’s financial guidance for the rest of the year.

“I think it’s a natural phenomenon,” said Munoz, who declined to predict whether airfares would continue to rise. “I think we’ve seen a nice rise in prices,” Munoz added, though he noted average fares are 42% lower under 40 years of deregulation, when accounting for inflation.

Customers not shy with opinions

Passengers in the front of a plane often recognize Munoz and offer suggestions for the airline. He tried wearing headphones when he needed to sleep, but at least one person pulled the headphones away from his ear to chat. He switched to earbuds, but passengers would pull those out, too.

“People do want to chat and provide input about many things,” Munoz said. “It’s important to hear from your customers. Increasingly in our business, it’s more positive.”

Munoz was asked whether he flies his own airline – and others. Yes.

“You’ve got to eat what you cook,” Munoz said to laughter. If United flights are booked, Munoz said he flies other airlines including Delta Air Lines – “they have a great product as well” – and Southwest Airlines.

“It’s great to see what others are doing,” Munoz said. “As we improve, we feel very good about the improvement we’re making.”

Roll-out of 'Polaris' biz-class seats

The pace of the rollout of Polaris seating has frustrated some frequent fliers. United officials said during an April earnings call that one plane is being upgraded every 10 days, with completion expected by the end of 2020.

“We announced it well ahead of time because it was important for us to have – and our customers to have – a wonderful, exciting future,” Munoz said. “We’re getting caught up.”

The latest Polaris lounge just opened at Newark, joining others in San Francisco and Chicago. Munoz said he saw the one opening soon in Houston on Wednesday, “and it’s looking great.”

“I think the seats are the next issue,” Munoz said. “We’re still supplying some inconsistency. We’re aware of that and we’re fixing it as fast as we can.”

