Historic and unusual mini golf courses around the USA
01 / 27
It’s a pirate’s life for you when you tee off at Pirate’s Island Adventure Golf in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
02 / 27
The northernmost mini golf course in the U.S. can be found in Fairbanks, Alaska, at Mini Golf Fairbanks.
03 / 27
Riverwalk Mini Golf in Wilmington, Delaware sits right along the Christina River, a different type of water hazard.
04 / 27
There are some unusual spectators at Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf in Madeira Beach, Florida.
05 / 27
Mini golf is one of the fun activities found at Skyline Park atop Ponce City Market in Atlanta, Georgia.
06 / 27
“The world’s most unusual golf course” is Par-King Skill Golf in Lincolnshire, Illinois.
07 / 27
Take a tropical vacation without ever leaving Waterloo, Iowa, when you tee off on Lost Island’s.
08 / 27
One of the 35 peacocks who like to wander Maggie’s Jungle Golf in Gilbertsville, Kentucky.
09 / 27
This 75-foot schooner ship as the 11th hole at Schooner Miniature Golf in Saco, Maine, pays homage to the state’s maritime heritage.
10 / 27
A cascading waterfall at Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachuseets.
11 / 27
The colorful, 18-hole, artist-designed mini golf course at Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul, Minnesota.
12 / 27
The Amazing Fun Center in Coram, Montana, has views of Glacier National Park.
13 / 27
Play alongside dinosaurs at Prehistoric Putt in Omaha, Nebraska.
14 / 27
Get your rock on at the KISS by Monster Mini Golf course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
15 / 27
Parkside’s Whispering Pines Miniature Golf in SeaBreeze (Rochester), New York, is the oldest miniature golf course in the USA.
16 / 27
The first miniature golf course in the USA was built in 1916 Pinehurst, North Carolina. Today, miniature golfers can play the reimagined original mini golf course - Thistle Dhu.
17 / 27
Allison’s Mini Golf in Geneva On the Lake, Ohio, is the oldest miniature golf course in continuous play in the USA, established in 1924.
18 / 27
Portland, Oregon’s pop-up The 19th Hole miniature golf course is on par through the summer at the Hotel deluxe.
19 / 27
Knoebels Amusement Resort, a free-admission amusement park in Elysburg, Pennsylvania is celebrating its 50th year of mini golf.
20 / 27
The mini golf course at Adventureland in Narragansett, Rhode Island, features an 18-hole vertical course with water traps, caves, uphill putts and more.
21 / 27
The 40-foot volcano at Hawaiian Rumble Mini Golf in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina erupts every 20 minutes. The course is where the “Master’s Tournament of Miniature Golf” is played every October.
22 / 27
Colorful artwork lights up under the black lights at Putz n Glo Black Light Miniature Golf in Rapid City, South Dakota.
23 / 27
Firehouse Golf in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee features two 18-hole courses with a firehouse theme.
24 / 27
T-Rex watches the golfers at Peter Pan Mini Golf in Austin, Texas.
25 / 27
Each hole at Lumberin’ Cal Miniature Golf at the Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow, Vermont is themed with local legend and lore.
26 / 27
Five different courses and 91 total holes are found at Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
27 / 27
A miniature version of Devils Tower National Monument, found at Wyoming Adventure Miniature Golf in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Whether you know your way around the links or not, everyone can take a shot at a hole-in-one when it comes to miniature golf.

The history of miniature golf may in fact date back to the 1860s when a Ladies Putting Club was built in St. Andrews, Scotland. In the USA, the sensation began sweeping the nation in the late-1920s, and by August 1930, it’s believed than an estimated 25,000 miniature golf courses could be found throughout the country. Today, a fraction of those courses remain, yet they continue to delight both mini golf enthusiasts and those new to the game.

Here’s a look at some historic, fun and unusual mini golf courses that are found today around the USA:

Alabama: It’s a pirate’s life at Pirate’s Island Adventure Golf in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Board the “Queen Anne’s Revenge,” Blackbeard the Pirate’s flagship, and then search for pirate booty in the two caves you’ll explore while putting through the mini golf course.

Alaska: Tee off at the northernmost mini golf course in the USA at Mini Golf Fairbanks in, well, Fairbanks, Alaska. The 18th hold on this course features an old piece of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline.

Delaware: Play a round alongside the Christina River in Wilmington, Delaware, at Riverwalk Mini Golf. The challenging 18-hole course was designed by some of American’s premier mini golf course architects, and features 9 birdhouses by nationally-renowned designer Tom Burke.

Florida: Caves, pirate ships, waterfalls and even live alligators are all part of the attraction at Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf in Madeira Beach, Florida.

Georgia: High above Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta, Georgia, mini golfers can tee off at Skyline Park atop the recently-restored Ponce City Market. 

Illinois: Lincolnshire, Illinois’ Par-King Skill Golf touts itself as “the world’s most unusual golf course,” and it may just be. The two 18-hole courses have a combined 19 moving obstacles and seven water holes, which may just encourage you to tell the party behind you to play through.

Iowa: Take a tropical vacation without ever leaving Waterloo, Iowa, when you tee off on Lost Island’s 36 holes of adventure golf on two courses. The courses’ challenging 36 holes – 18 of which are handicap accessible – are set amidst waterfalls and island ruins.

Kentucky: Family-owned and operated since 1989, Maggie’s Jungle Golf in Gilbertsville, Kentucky delivers with a jungle-themed 18-hole mini golf course. Keep an eye out as you putt and you may spot any one of the 35 peacocks who like to wander the course to show off their plumes.

Maine: Maine’s maritime heritage takes center stage at Schooner Miniature Golf in Saco, just minutes away from Old Orchard Beach, Maine. One of the highlights of the course is the 75-foot schooner ship as the 11th hole.

Massachusetts: Cascading waterfalls and rope swing bridges, not to mention a challenging yet fun mini golf course, make playing a round at Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts, loads of fun.

Minnesota: The 18-hole, artist-designed mini golf course at Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul, Minnesota is filled with attractions and amusements, created by and with artists. The Minneapolis Star Tribune was called Can Can a “grown-up mini golf playground.” There’s even a secret bar.

Montana: When it’s time to take a break from sightseeing in Glacier National Park, head to the Amazing Fun Center in Coram, Montana for a fun round of miniature golf.

Nebraska: The two indoor, 18-hole mini golf courses at Prehistoric Putt feature dinosaurs and volcanoes in a tropical theme. The game isn’t a walk in the park, however. Custom-made obstacles such as warped walls, a half-pipe, Plinko and even a foosball obstacle add even more fun and challenges.

Nevada: What happens on the mini golf course in Vegas stays in Vegas, especially when it comes to the 18-hole, glow-in-the-dark KISS by Monster Mini Golf course inside the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. KISS memorabilia and videos are found throughout the course while, of course, KISS music surrounds you. There’s even a wedding chapel.

New York: Parkside’s Whispering Pines Miniature Golf in SeaBreeze (Rochester), New York, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the oldest miniature golf course in the USA, opened in 1930. 

North Carolina: The first miniature golf course in the USA was built in 1916 on the estate of steamship magnate James Barber in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Nearly 100 years later, Pinehurst Resort has built its own 18-hole putting course, named after the original – Thistle Dhu. Don’t expect obstacles or windmills here, however – mini golfers will instead find undulating greens and natural contours similar to those found on the famed traditional courses.

Ohio: Allison’s Mini Golf in Geneva On the Lake, Ohio, is the oldest miniature golf course in continuous play in the USA, established in 1924.

Oregon: Portland, Oregon’s pop-up The 19th Hole miniature golf course is on par through the summer at the Hotel deluxe. As would be expected in Portland, more than 75 craft beers, Oregon wines and Pacific Northwest ciders will be available in cans to sip throughout the game – whether playing or watching.

Pennsylvania: Play a round of miniature golf alongside rollercoasters inside an amusement park at Knoebels Amusement Resort, a free-admission amusement park in Elysburg, Pennsylvania. This year, Knoebels, a pay-as-you-go amusement park, is celebrating its 50th year of mini golf.

Rhode Island: The mini golf course at Adventureland in Narragansett, Rhode Island, features an 18-hole vertical course with water traps, caves, uphill putts and more.

South Carolina: Every October, the “Master’s Tournament of Miniature Golf” is played at Hawaiian Rumble Mini Golf in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, aka the “miniature golf capital of the world.” The 18-hole course at Hawaiian Rumble is centered around a tropical Hawaiian garden complete with 40-foot volcano.

South Dakota: Play in the dark at Putz n Glo Black Light Miniature Golf in Rapid City, South Dakota. The indoor course’s 18 holes are accompanied by thumping music and colorful artwork that lights up under the black lights.

Tennessee: Firehouse Golf in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee features two 18-hole courses with a firehouse theme. Be sure to have your picture taken on the fire truck between holes.

Texas: The iconic Peter Pan Mini Golf course in Austin, Texas, has been a local landmark and tradition since 1946. Recognized by its giant Peter Pan and T-Rex figures, players will encounter a variety of characters, obstacles and surprises when playing through.

Vermont: Each hole of the Lumberin’ Cal Miniature Golf at the Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow, Vermont is themed with local legend and lore. Players choose their paths as they wind through the 18 holes and encounter elements such as the Okemo Mountain Fire Tower, the Ford Farm on South Hill, and the Black River Academy where President Calvin Coolidge attended classes.

Wisconsin: Five different courses and 91 total holes make for a full day of miniature golf at Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. The courses are made even more enticing interesting by their landscaping – 17 waterfalls and sandstone rock formations.

Wyoming: Miniature versions of famous Wyoming landmarks such as Devils Tower National Monument and Old Faithful dot the course at Wyoming Adventure Miniature Golf in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Cool places to take kids on family trips
01 / 25
1. Yellowstone National Park It’s hard not to be impressed by all of the incredible natural wonders the world’s first national park has to offer. Because an active volcano lies beneath Yellowstone, the park has more than 10,000 hydrothermal features such as mudpots, hot springs and geysers — including the famous Old Faithful. Plus, there are nearly 300 waterfalls and an incredible array of wildlife — including elk, moose, bison and grizzly bears — in this 3,500-square-mile park that straddles Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. It costs $30 for a seven-day vehicle pass, or $50 if you include a pass to nearby Grand Teton National Park. However, in 2017 you can visit national park sites for free on select dates.
02 / 25
2. U.S. Space and Rocket Center The U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., is the largest spaceflight museum in the world and is home to several science-related camps for kids, including Space Camp. But anyone can tour this center to see its collection of rockets and ride simulators that recreate the feeling of a rocket launch. General admission is $16 for children ages 5 to 12 and $24 for those 13 and older.
03 / 25
3. Grand Canyon National Park The Grand Canyon should be on every family’s travel itinerary because it will make a big impression on both kids and adults. The awe-inspiring 277-mile long, 1-mile deep canyon carved by the Colorado River is one of the most popular national parks — so expect big crowds during spring, summer and fall. And if you want to go on an affordable camping trip, the entrance fee is only $30 for a seven-day pass for a vehicle.
04 / 25
4. One World Trade Center The tallest building in the U.S., One World Trade Center now stands at the site of the former World Trade Center complex that was destroyed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. You can wow your kids by hopping on an elevator that will take them to the 102nd floor of this 1,776-foot building in 60 seconds then letting them peer out over New York City from the observatory on the 100th floor. Tickets are $34 for adults, $28 for children. Afterwards, you can stroll for free through the 9/11 Memorial Plaza, which occupies eight of 16 acres of the World Trade Center and features the names in bronze of every person who died in the 1993 WTC bombing and 2001 attacks. And, you can visit the 9/11 Memorial Museum in the heart of the original World Trade Center site by paying $24 for adults, $15 for kids ages 7 to 17.
05 / 25
5. City Museum There are children’s museums, then there’s the City Museum — an awesome fun house for kids of all ages in St. Louis, Mo. You can crawl through suspended tunnels or man-made caves, slide down a 10-story slide, ride the Ferris wheel on top of the building or simply marvel at how found objects were used to transform this 600,000-square-foot factory into an architectural marvel. Admission is $12. While in St. Louis, you also can take a ride to the top of the Gateway Arch — the nation’s tallest monument — for $13 for adults, $10 for kids ages 3 to 15. And at the free Citygarden, parents can stroll through the sculpture garden while the kids splash in the three fountains, which have lifeguards.
06 / 25
6. Yosemite National Park This national park in California is not only home to the tallest waterfall in North America but also giant sequoia trees. Yosemite also has spectacular rock formations, including the often-photographed Half Dome and El Capitan. You can get a seven-day vehicle pass to the park for $30.
07 / 25
7. Schlitterbahn Waterpark Ranked as the world’s best water park by Amusement Today, Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort in New Braunfels, Texas, has water rides, slides and features for all ages. You can relax in heated pools, float down man-made rivers or zip down twisting flumes or slides that are several stories high. General admission is $38.99 for children and $50.99 for adults, but the park has several discount days.
08 / 25
8. Arches National Park A trip to Arches National Park near Moab, Utah, is almost like visiting another planet because the landscape of more than 2,000 natural stone arches and red rock formations is truly other-worldly. For $25, you get a seven-day vehicle pass, but you can easily drive through all of the park’s roads in a day. There are no lodges in Arches, but you can camp for $25 a night or find accommodations in nearby Moab. While there, you can also visit nearby Canyonlands National Park to see spectacular buttes, canyons and sandstone spires that are hundreds of feet tall.
09 / 25
9. Cedar Point If you have a family of thrill-seekers, head to the roller coaster capital of the world: Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. With 17 roller coasters, it consistently ranks as one of the top amusement parks in the world. For those who don’t want the adrenaline rush, Cedar Point also offers tame family rides, kid’s rides and live entertainment. Admission is only $39.99 when you buy online.
10 / 25
10. Musical Instrument Museum A visit to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix is like taking a musical tour of the world. The museum has a collection of more than 16,000 instruments — including Eric Clapton’s guitar and John Lennon’s piano — from 200 countries and territories. Visitors can wear wireless headsets to hear the instruments being played and listen to live performances. Admission ranges from $10 to $20; children under 3 are free.
11 / 25
11. Alcatraz Island Give your kids a lesson in history with a tour of Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. It’s most well-known for the years it operated as a U.S. penitentiary that housed infamous inmates such as Al Capone. But Alcatraz also was the first lighthouse on the West Coast, a Civil War fortress and the birthplace of the American Indian Red Power movement. Tickets through Alcatraz Cruises range in price from $21.75 to $42.50. Children under 5 are free. You can also purchase behind-the-scenes tickets starting at $81.50.
12 / 25
12. National Air and Space Museum A family trip to Washington, D.C., isn’t complete without a visit to the National Air and Space Museum. Kids and parents will marvel at thousands of aviation and space artifacts, including the airplane the Wright brothers flew during the world’s first successful powered flight and the Apollo 11 Command Module from the first manned lunar landing mission. The best part is admission is free, as is entry to most of the other 18 museums and galleries that are part of the Smithsonian Institute.
13 / 25
13. Georgia Aquarium Not only is the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta one of the largest aquariums in the world, it also has one of the most diverse assortments of aquatic animals — from harbor seals and penguins to manta rays and beluga whales. Visitors can even interact with several of the animals, including dolphins and sea otters. The Georgia Aquarium is also the only place in the world where you can swim or dive with whale sharks. General admission ranges from $27.95 to $39.95, but there are additional charges for encounters and the whale shark program.
14 / 25
14. Freedom Trail Families can walk into history along Boston’s Freedom Trail, a 2.5-mile stretch of 16 historic sites that tell the story of the American Revolution. Sites include the Old State House, which was the center of events that sparked the American Revolution, and the USS Constitution, the warship known as “Old Ironsides.” You can take a tour led by a costumed guide for $12 for adults or $6.50 for kids.
15 / 25
15. Sleeping Bear Dunes You can hike, hang out on the beach on Lake Michigan or climb the massive dunes that give this national lakeshore its name. You also can float rivers by boat or inner tube, view wildlife along the lakeshore or ride your bike along paved trails in this Michigan park. There’s a $15 fee for a seven-day vehicle pass. The park also has campsites with nightly fees.
16 / 25
16. Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park A Hawaiian vacation can be expensive — but not if you know how to find the best deals in Hawaii. If your family springs for a trip to the Aloha State, go see some of the volcanoes that helped create this island chain in the Pacific at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. The park, which is on Hawaii’s Big Island, features hiking trails through old lava tubes, scenic drives near active craters and lava flows into the ocean. Admission to the park is $20 per vehicle for a seven-day pass.
17 / 25
17. San Diego Zoo Spending your vacation in Southern California should include a visit to the San Diego Zoo, which features more than 3,700 animals in natural habitats. You can take a guided bus tour, ride the tram and see animal shows with a $50 one-day pass, or $40 for kids ages 3 to 11. The San Diego Zoo also offers special experiences, such as animal interactions and behind-the-scenes views.
18 / 25
18. Everglades National Park This subtropical wilderness in South Florida teems with wildlife, including more than 360 bird species, deer, river otters, manatees and alligators. You’ll see these animals as you hike the park’s trails or explore the area by boat. There’s a $25 entrance fee for vehicles, which is good for seven days.
19 / 25
19. Art Institute of Chicago If you want to expose your children to famous artworks from around the world, visit the Art Institute of Chicago. This museum houses about 300,000 works of art ranging from ancient to contemporary pieces, and children younger than age 14 get in free. Adults pay $25. Across the street is Millennium Park, where the kids can splash in the fountains and have their picture taken by the iconic Cloud Gate — the bean-shaped stainless steel structure.
20 / 25
20. Mammoth Cave National Park This national park in Kentucky is home to the world’s longest cave systems. You’ll see dramatic formations while exploring various parts of the cave, including the more “wild” areas of the cave for those who don’t mind tight, dark spaces. You can access the park for free, but cave tours range from $5 to $55 for adults and $3.50 to $20 for kids.
21 / 25
21. Heartland Harvest Garden Kids can learn about where their food comes from at America’s largest edible landscape in Heartland Harvest Garden, which is located at Powell Gardens near Kansas City, Mo. You can learn about nuts, grains, fruits and vegetables as well as sample some of the produce from this garden. General admission from November to March 11 is $7 for adults and $3 for children ages 5 to 12.
22 / 25
22. Dinosaur Valley State Park If your kids love dinosaurs, they can see where they once roamed at Dinosaur Valley State Park. You can find dinosaur tracks in the riverbed, watch wildlife that still roams the area or go geocaching — treasure hunting — in this park near Fort Worth, Texas. There’s a $7 entrance fee for adults, but kids 12 and younger get in free. And, you can camp for $15 or $25 per night.
23 / 25
23. NASCAR Hall of Fame Car lovers and racing fans can learn about NASCAR's history at this high-tech venue with interactive exhibits in Charlotte, N.C. Visitors can see historic race cars, get a behind-the-scenes look at how NASCAR teams prepare for race day and “drive” in a racing simulator. Ticket prices range from $12.95 to $19.95.
24 / 25
24. Denali National Park and Preserve Get a true taste of the Alaskan wilderness at this 6-million-acre national park. You can see sled-dog demonstrations, get a glimpse of wildlife such as moose, caribou or grizzly bears, and marvel at North America’s tallest peak — the 20,310-foot-tall Denali. The entrance fee is $10 per person over the age of 15. There are six campgrounds in the park, with fees ranging from $12 to $28 per night.
25 / 25
25. San Antonio River Walk Stroll for free along the banks of the San Antonio River on this network of walkways that winds through 5 miles of downtown San Antonio. It's lined by museums, restaurants, shops and historic sites — including the Alamo, a Spanish mission that was the site of an 1836 battle in the Texas Revolution and can be visited for free. If you don't feel like walking, you can take a boat tour along the River Walk for $10, or $4 for children ages 1 to 5.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com