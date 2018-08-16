WASHINGTON – Analysts said Thursday that China’s decision to send a trade delegation to the United States this month could be the first signs of a breakthrough in what has been an escalating trade war between the two countries.

“It’s definitely a good sign that the two sides are talking,” said Erin Ennis, senior vice president of the U.S. China Business Council, a Washington-based nonprofit group.

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced Thursday that Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen will lead a delegation to the U.S. in late August to hold talks on the economy and trade issues.

Wang will meet with a U.S. delegation headed by David Malpass, the undersecretary of Treasury for international affairs, the commerce ministry said in a statement on its website.

“China welcomes communications and dialogue on the basis of reciprocity, equality and integrity,” the statement said, but Beijing emphasized that it continues to oppose “unilateralism and trade protectionism and does not accept any unilateral trade restrictions.”

The statement did not say when or where the meetings would take place. But the discussions would mark the first formal dialogue between the two countries since trade talks broke down two months ago and both countries began a series of tit-for-tat actions by slapping tariffs on each others’ imports.

While the agenda has not been disclosed, analysts noted that the announcement did not indicate that the U.S. Trade Representative’s office would be involved in the discussions. They interpreted that as a sign that the talks could be a prelude to further negotiations down the road.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross have both shown interest in trying “to get some things moving in the relationship that shows the two sides can work together,” Ennis said.

“You need to create the circumstances so that both sides have trust that they are going to follow through on their commitments, but then also use that as a basis of being able to have the more difficult discussions that are going to take a little longer to work out,” she said.

Both countries are experiencing mounting domestic economic pressures from key sectors as a result of their trade war actions, “so they need to get to the negotiating table in an effort to ease those pressures,” said Kevin Madden, a Republican consultant who has worked with private companies to promote free trade.

The decision to resume talks is an indication that, “while the politics of trade war rhetoric can be alluring, trade wars are still not good and not easy to win,” Madden said.

The announcement out of China comes just one week before the U.S. is set to impose a second round of tariffs on Chinese goods.

In July, the U.S. placed tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese products, including farm equipment, motor vehicles, medical equipment and products made of aluminum and steel, in response to complaints that Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.

China retaliated by slapping an extra 25 percent duty on 545 products from the United States including soybeans, electric cars, orange juice, whiskey, salmon and cigars, in retaliation for Trump’s initial round of tariffs.

Last week, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office announced that it also is moving forward with a 25 percent tariff on $16 billion in Chinese goods. The tariffs are set to take effect on Aug. 23 and will impact 279 product lines, including electronics, plastics and railway freight cars.

It was not clear whether the latest round of talks would begin before those tariffs take effect.

In response to those levies, China slapped additional tariffs of 25 percent on $16 billion worth of U.S. goods, including fuel, steel products, autos and medical equipment.

President Donald Trump also has threatened to levy a 25 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese products, prompting a warning from Beijing that it would retaliate with duties on $60 billion of U.S. goods including coffee, honey and industrial chemicals.

More: China's ambassador: Donald Trump's trade war is unjustified and unfair

More: These companies might close, lay off US workers because of Trump's trade war

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com