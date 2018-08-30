USA TODAY has launched a series on Iran based off foreign correspondent Kim Hjelmgaard’s first-hand reporting from his week-long visit to the country this July. Hjelmgaard received rare access as a Western journalist to go to Iran, and his reporting, which includes photos and videos taken during his trip, offers an exclusive look at life inside the country during a critical time for U.S.-Iran relations.

USA TODAY’s Iran series will feature pieces by Hjelmgaard about the role of women in Iranian society, the impact of sanctions on the Persian rug industry, the presence of the Jewish community in the Islamic nation, and more. Hjelmgaard actively explores and examines the day-to-day life of the Iranian people, including the transition of one woman who moved from Tulsa, Oklahoma to Tehran, Iran.

“Kim seized an opportunity to shed light on a country that appears as an enigma to so many people who live outside of it,” said Nicole Carroll, editor in chief of USA TODAY. “His reporting gives a deeper understanding of the people – not just the politics – of Iran and is especially important in the context of the current tension between the U.S. and Iran.”

"Having the chance to go inside Iran and share accounts of my time there has been a real privilege,” said Kim Hjelmgaard, foreign correspondent for USA TODAY. “I hope that my reporting on my visit to Iran helps others to think about the country beyond the daily news headlines.”

More information about USA TODAY’s Iran series can be found at: http://insideiran.usatoday.com

