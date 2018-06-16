Valley of Fire: A spectacular day trip from Las Vegas
Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada.
Located 50 miles northeast of Las Vegas in the Mojave Desert, Valley of Fire State Park features spectacular red-sandstone spires, arches and other rock formations. Once home to the Anasazi people, the area is marked with 3,000-year-old petroglyphs and other ancient artifacts. There are hiking trails through the rock formations, and rock climbing is popular in designated areas, particularly in the winter and spring when the temperatures are cool. Bring a picnic basket, hiking shoes and a camera to make the most of your day trip here.Take a tour with the slideshow above.

Photo tour: Beautiful Nevada
There's much more to Nevada, the 36th state of the Union, than the glittering lights of Las Vegas (though that's a pretty good reason to go). Stunning natural scenery ranges from alpine lakes to multihued deserts, like in Valley of Fire State Park (pictured here).
Red Rock Canyon - Las Vegas, Nevada
There aren't a lot of views of Las Vegas that are better than that from the top floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort.
Coyote Springs Golf Course
Great Basin national Park
Fly Geyser
Devils golf course in Death Valley, California
Cathedral Gorge State Park, Eroded Bentonite Clay, Nevada
From the center of Hoover Dam at the Nevada-Arizona border, this view shows the Colorado River and the new bypass bridge that is under construction.
Sand Harbor
Bonsai Rock
Diamond Peak Nevada USA
Heavenly
Lake Tahoe Beach
Ward Charcoal ovens sp
Virginia City
Lamoille Canyon
Reno
Great Reno Balloon Race
Cave Lake State Park
Sand Mountain Recreation Area
Goldwell Open Air museum
Rhyolite
Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa
Landsailing WorldChamphionships
