Verizon offers nearly unlimited notion of 'Unlimited'

A third "unlimited" plan geared to Verizon Wireless' most data-intensive users becomes available Monday, hot on the heels of a limited-time offer pitch from Sprint. Verizon's new Above Unlimited plan, from $95 a month on one line to $60 a month for each of four lines, will offer three upgrades from the carrier’s $85 Beyond Unlimited plan. Above Unlimited raises the threshold for “deprioritization” — in which Verizon may slow your connection if nearby cell sites suffer congestion — from Beyond’s 22 gigabytes to 75 GB. Are the new plans really unlimited? Dive into the details

 

It's a bunch of hot air, and it's dangerous

A dangerous combo of high temperatures and high humidity triggered excessive heat advisories and warnings in Chicago and St. Louis over the Fathers' Day weekend as forecasters warned of blistering heat in northern tier states spreading to the East Coast by this week. The forecast included a large mass of hot and humid air moving to the Eastern Seaboard — including New England and the Mid-Atlantic — by Monday, setting up a potentially record-breaking day of high temperatures. 

Summer's heat starts to sizzle
A boy cools off from the heat on the Swann Memorial Fountains in Logan Square Park, in Philadelphia, June 17, 2018.
A man rests on a bench at Coney Island on a hot day on June 14, 2018 in New York. While summer doesn't officially begin until June 21, New Yorkers have been taking advantage of the warm weather at area beaches and parks.
Mario Class, 5, cools off from the hot weather during a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, June 17, 2018.
Sunbathers lay near flowers in lower Manhattan's Battery Park, as temperatures edge towards the 90's on June 17, 2018, in New York.
A man fishes from the Battery City Park esplanade on June 17, 2018 in New York.
Girls cool themselves under a stream of water at the Crown Fountain in Chicago's Millennium Park on June 15, 2018. The National Weather service in Chicago has issued a excessive heat watch through Monday evening.
A sunbather stretches out on a bench on the Battery City Park esplanade, as temperature edge near 90 degrees, June 17, 2018, in New York.

Cruz tops Kimmel in hoops, but a charity wins

They shot quite a bit, but they didn't do much scoring. In fact, the first-to-15-points game between ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas was shorted to first to 11, "in the spirit of bipartisanship," Kimmel announced when both were firing more air balls than slam dunks. The game will air on ABC Monday night. "I likened Sen. Cruz to a blobfish, and he did not like that likening so he challenged me to a game of one-on-one," Kimmel told his TV audience when the showdown was announced. In the end, Cruz won 11-9, and Kimmel said more than $14,000 was raised for charity.  

After shortening the game from 15 points, Cruz won 11-9.
MTV Movie & TV Awards rings in 27th edition

For the second year in a row, actors will compete in genderless categories for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Top nominees for the evening includes Black Panther, with seven nominations, and Netflix's Stranger Things, with six nominations. The annual awards ceremony will air Monday at 9 p.m. ET, with actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish serving as host. As for notable achievements, actor Chris Pratt and producer Lena Waithe will receive the Generation Award and Trailblazer Award, respectively. Viewers can also expect performances from Mustard and Nick Jonas, as well as Chloe x Halle. For full coverage, keep up with USA TODAY Life

Stars shine on the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet
Stars flocked to the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards Saturday at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., including host Tiffany Haddish, who looked fierce in a silver dress with a long train.
She also served some face to the cameras.
Yara Shahidi looked fresh in baby blue.
Kristen Bell went for a detailed mini-dress.
Zendaya opted for a solid dress and large earrings.
Kim Kardashian posed with mother Kris Jenner
Chadwick Boseman looked cool in denim.
Actress Tessa Thompson stunned in red.
She also posed with director Boots Riley and actor Lakeith Stanfield.
Nick Jonas
Michael B. Jordan
"A Wrinkle In Time" star Storm Reid
Rapper Lil Yachty
Halsey
G- Eazy
Mandy Moore
Chris Pratt
Actor/writer Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo
Aubrey Plaza
Olivia Munn
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller
Actress Lili Reinhart
Actor Terrence J and Jasmine Sanders
Actress Francia Raisa
The cast of "Stranger Things"
Sadie Sink
Gaten Matarazzo
The cast of "13 Reasons Why" was also there.
Katherine Langford
Dylan Minnette
Alisha Boe
Justin Prentice
Actress Liza Koshy
Tommy Dorfman
Christian Navarro
Brandon Flynn
Devin Druid
Recording artist King Princess, left, posed with actor Amandla Stenberg.
Internet personality Manny MUA
"Jersey Shore" star Deena Nicole Cortese
Recording artist Justina Valentine
Chloe Bailey, left, and Halle Bailey, of Chloe x Halle
"Riverdale" star Madelaine Petsch
She also got a kiss from actor Travis Mills.
"Jersey Shore"s Vinny Guadagnino, Mike Sorrentino aka The Situation, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Paul DelVecchio aka DJ Pauly D
Floribama Shore cast members
Farrah Abraham
She also posed with her daughter Sophia Abraham.
TV personality Dr. Drew Pinsky arrived with his wife Susan Pinsky
Internet personality Eva Gutowski
Actor Kelsey Asbille
Actor Dacre Montgomery, left, and model Liv Pollock
DJ D-Wrek
Actor Josh Levi

Ambitious dining on the high seas

When Viking Cruises' first ocean-going ship debuted in 2015, it featured something unusual: A restaurant that changed its cuisine every few days. Now it's perhaps the most ambitious effort ever in cruise ship cuisine. As of this week, Viking will offer 13 different menus at its Chef's Table restaurants. The latest, a pan-Asian menu called Lotus, debuts Monday on the just-unveiled Viking Orion, and Viking's culinary development chief suggested The Chef's Table will continue to expand. "We will keep developing menus according to itineraries," Anthony Mauboussin said. "The idea is that if we have a ship in Asia, we can feature Asian menus all the way through."

Photos: The christening of Viking Cruises' new Viking Orion
Fireworks celebrate the christening of Viking Cruises' new Viking Orion in Livorno, Italy.
Retired NASA astronaut Anna Fisher uses a Viking axe to slice a ribbon to trigger the breaking of a bottle against VIking Orion.
Retired astronaut Anna Fisher (left) with Viking Cruises chairman Torstein Hagen and others at the christening of the line's new Viking Orion.

 

