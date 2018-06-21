After protesters interrupted President Donald Trump's Minnesota rally, the president mocked one protester's appearance questioning whether they were a man or a woman.

"Was that a man or a woman? Because he needs a haircut more than I do," Trump joked as the protester was escorted out of the event in Duluth, Minnesota. "I couldn't tell. Needs a haircut."

The protester appeared to hold a picture of Trump with another person. Trump also told the protester to "go home to your mom, darling. Go home."

The crowd chanted "USA" as the demonstrator was escorted out of the crowd.

Trump as a protester is forcibly removed from Minnesota rally: "Was that a man or a woman? Because he needs a haircut more than I do" pic.twitter.com/5QOc3M9lXM — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 21, 2018

During the rally, Trump also praised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for his "great, successful country," blamed Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., for his no vote on an Obamacare repeal last year and bashed the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The rally came just hours after Trump signed an executive order that aims to stop family separations on the border while still maintaining a "zero tolerance" policy to prosecute all illegal immigrants.

The Trump administration faced harsh, bipartisan backlash over the policy, which resulted in the separation of more than 2,000 children of adult illegal immigrants in the past month.The scope of the order, however, did not address how the already-separated children would be reunited with their parents.

Contributing: Kevin Johnson, David Jackson, Jessica Estepa and The Associated Press. Follow Ryan Miller on Twitter: @RyanW_Miller

