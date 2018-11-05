US GEOLOGICAL SURVEY/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano had destroyed 36 homes, including 26 homes since May 3 in its latest eruption — and at least one Ford Mustang left along a roadside.
The website bgr.com says that Brandon Clement shot the video near a residential area was under evacuation order.
Unlike houses, cars can be easily moved. But with an evacuation order that has displaced 2,000 so far, it's not surprising that a few cars will be lost in the process.
The volcano is venting in a neighborhood. Fifteen vents are in Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens.
