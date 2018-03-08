Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

The cast of A&E’s “Born This Way” returns for a new season Wednesday, August 15 at 8 EDT/PDT.

A&E 2018

TV

Tune in: “Born This Way” on A&E has its fourth season premiere on Wednesday with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 EDT/PDT. The new season chronicles the group’s journey as they prepare for a monumental step for two of its members: the wedding of Cristina and Angel. The series follows seven young adults born with Down syndrome, along with their family and friends, in Southern California.

STREAMING

Watch: From Matt Groening comes “Disenchantment” on Netflix Friday. The 10-episode adult animated series will take viewers to the “crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland” where they will follow the adventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her elf companion Elfo and her personal demon, Luci.

'Avengers: Infinity War' is out on DVD on Tuesday.

Marvel Studios

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: “Avengers: Infinity War” is out on Tuesday. The Avengers and their allies band together to defeat Thanos before he puts an end to the universe. Among the film's myriad stars are Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Zoe Saldana, Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Ariana Grande’s latest album, “Sweetener,” is out on Friday.

Getty Images for iHeartMedia

MUSIC

Listen: Ariana Grande’s latest album, “Sweetener,” is out on Friday. The lead single, “No Tears Left to Cry,” was released in April. “The Light is Coming,” featuring Nicki Minaj, was released in June and “God is Woman” was out in July. The album also features guest appearances by Pharrell Williams and Missy Elliott.

Constance Wu stars in "Crazy Rich Asians" in theaters this week.

Warner Bros. Pictures

FILM

Go to: The romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians” hits theaters nationwide on Wednesday. The film, based on the book by Kevin Kwan, stars Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Ken Jeong and Awkwafina.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com