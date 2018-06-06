Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood return for another season of "The Great British Baking Show" on PBS.

Love Productions

TV

Tune in: The Great British Baking Show returns to PBS for a new season Friday at 9 ET/PT. Join Mary, Paul, Sue and Mel in the tent along with 12 amateur bakers who will vie for star baker in a season filled with challenges that include bagels, strudel, treacle tarts and choux gateaux.

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: Pacific Rim: Uprising, starring John Boyega and Scott Eastwood, is out on Tuesday. In the sequel, Boyega is Jake Pentecost, son of Stacker Pentecost (played in the original film by Idris Elba), who leads the next generation of pilots against a new Kaiju threat.

"Marvel's Luke Cage" returns for a second season.

David Lee/Netflix

STREAMING

Watch: Marvel's Luke Cage returns for a second season on Netflix Friday. Cage (Mike Colter) faces a new threat after achieving celebrity in his Harlem neighborhood. The series also stars Simone Missick, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard and Theo Rossi.

MUSIC

Listen: Nine Inch Nails' latest album, Bad Witch, is out on Friday and features the single God Break Down the Door. The band, along with The Jesus and Mary Chain, will kick off their Cold and Black and Infinite North American Tour on Sept. 13 in Phoenix.

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Isabella Sermon in a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment/AP

FILM

Go to: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, opens nationwide on Friday. In the follow-up to 2015's Jurassic World, Owen (Pratt) and Claire (Howard) attempt to rescue the remaining dinosaurs when the island's dormant volcano comes to life.

