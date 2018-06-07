Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

“Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” Monday on HBO.

Sonya Sones/HBO

TV

Tune in: HBO presents “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” Monday, at 8 EDT/PDT. The film, told largely through the late comedian’s own words, celebrates the artist’s personal life and his illustrious career – ranging from his youth in the San Francisco Bay Area to his success on television and film.

POP CULTURE

Celebrate: It’s the 10th anniversary of the film “Mamma Mia!,” starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard and Amanda Seyfried. The ABBA-filled film follows the story of a bride-to-be (Seyfried) trying to find out who her real father is among three candidates.

Tanya (Jessica Keenan Wynn), Donna (Lily James) and Rosie (Alexa Davies) get their groove on in the early days in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," in theaters on July 20.

JONATHAN PRIME/UNIVERSAL PICTURES

FILM

Go to: And just in time for the 10th anniversary of “Mamma Mia” comes its sequel, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” opening nationwide on Friday. The follow-up focuses on Sophie's (Amanda Seyfried) pregnancy while she learns of her mother Donna's (Meryl Streep) past. The film stars Lily James as a younger Donna.

Amy Schumer stars as Renee in "I Feel Pretty."

MARK SCHÄFER/COURTESY OF STXFILMS

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: “I Feel Pretty” is out on Tuesday. The film follows Renee Bennett (Amy Schumer) as she wakes from an accident believing she is the most beautiful woman in the world and her self-confidence soars. That is, until she discovers she never changed.

"Hidden" follows the story of DCI Cadi John, played by Reese-William.

ACORN TV

STREAMING

Watch: “Hidden” premieres on Acorn TV on Monday at 8 EDT/PDT. The drama series follows the story of DCI Cadi John, played by Sian Reese-Williams, who returns to her childhood home due to her father’s failing health. When the body of a local woman is found in a remote mountain river, John investigates.

