What should you read this weekend? USA TODAY’s picks for book lovers include a collection of short stories by Curtis Sittenfeld and a new biography of pop-folk bard Paul Simon.

You Think It, I’ll Say It by Curtis Sittenfeld; Random House, 223 pp.; fiction

OK, I’ll say it: I get a kick out of Curtis Sittenfeld.

The novelist (Eligible, American Wife, Prep) is a sharp observer of human nature and human relationships — especially the male/female variety — and she’s a hoot, an appealing combination in my book.

These qualities are on vivid display in You Think It, I’ll Say It, a collection of 10 short stories, her first.

Sittenfeld is a Midwesterner, and many of these tales take place in the “heartland.” Her characters, though, would fit right in at a Brooklyn dinner party: They’re mostly middle-age, upper-middle-class professionals, bright, opinionated, and, quite often, totally clueless when it counts.

No doubt Sittenfeld, with her razor-sharp, often hilarious zingers, is a formidable dinner party guest herself. Here’s the droll way she begins “Gender Studies,” the opening story:

“Nell and Henry always said that they would wait until marriage was legal for everyone in America, and now this is the case — it’s August 2015 — but earlier in the week Henry eloped with his graduate student Bridget.”

USA TODAY says ★★★½ out of four. “A witty, breezy, zeitgeist-y collection ... a lot of fun.”

Paul Simon: The Life by Robert Hilburn; Simon & Schuster, 448 pp.; non-fiction

As singer/songwriter Paul Simon embarks this month on a “farewell” concert tour, former Los Angeles Times pop critic Robert Hilburn delivers a timely biography.

USA TODAY says ★★★★. “A straight-shooting tour de force. … Hilburn does thorough justice to this American prophet and pop star.”

Love and Ruin by Paula McLain; Ballantine, 376 pp.; fiction

The author of the best-selling novel The Paris Wife returns to Ernest Hemingway as a subject in this historical novel exploring the writer’s turbulent marriage to his third wife, war correspondent Martha Gellhorn.

USA TODAY says ★★★. McLain “captures the passion Gellhorn and Hemingway feel for each other.”

The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath by Leslie Jamison; Little, Brown, 534 pp.; non-fiction

In this unusual “redemption memoir,” Jamison (The Empathy Exams) bounces between her own story of sobriety and the tales of others who have battled alcohol and mental illness.

USA TODAY says ★★★½. “Wholly original … by the end of this wonderful book, we discover that the author has indeed become someone different: She’s sober, successful and happy.”

West Winging It by Pat Cunnane; Gallery Books, 310 pp.; non-fiction

Cunnane, a senior writer in the Obama administration, recalls halcyon days in the White House that were more like hanging out in the writers' room at The Simpsons or Late Night With David Letterman.

USA TODAY says ★★★. “Has the snappy, sunny vibe of a period that ended less than two years ago but seems like another century.”

Contributing reviewers: Jocelyn McClurg, Matt Damsker, Matt McCarthy, Ray Locker

