Whataburger presented Fancy Ketchup lover and country music singer Randy Rogers with these Whataburger cowboy boots.

Contributed photo/Whataburger

What-a-strut!

Country music singer Randy Rogers will now turn heads for another reason — his Whataburger boots.

The Texas burger chain gifted Rogers with the boots as a surprise for being a friend to Whataburger, headlining the Texas Summer Jam in Dallas and for being a fancy ketchup lover.

Whataburger officials gave Rogers the boots in a camouflage Whataburger embroidered duffel bag.

"Those are awesome," Rogers says with a grin, in a video taken by Whataburger officials.

The light brown boots appear to be alligator and feature the well-known Whataburger "W."

The orange Whataburger logo is surrounded by orange patterns. The design is featured on the white leather sides of the boots.

