It just got easier to find out what Apple knows about you. If you live in parts of Europe, that is.

Apple launched a new privacy portal for Apple ID account holders in European Union countries (plus Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein) in advance of the General Data Protection Regulation privacy rules that take effect on May 25.

A similar portal will come to the U.S. and other international markets later on, but Apple hasn’t revealed the timing.

The website 9to5Mac was the first to notice the portal for Apple users in Europe.

At the site, you can request a data download on everything from your purchase or app usage history to the calendars, photos and documents data you store with Apple. You can get the skinny on your activity in the App Store, iTunes Store, iBooks Store and Apple Music.

Moreover, you’ll find a shortcut where you can correct any personal information Apple stores on you that is wrong.

Other shortcuts let you temporarily deactivate your account and restrict access to your data, or permanently delete your account and all data associated with Apple services.

It can take a week or so for Apple to prepare your data. For example, it took eight days recently before my colleague Jefferson Graham received his data after making a request.

While Apple users could previously access many of the privacy features either online or by calling AppleCare, the portal puts all the tools together in one place, making them that much simpler to get to.

Graham wrote that Apple had much less data on him than Facebook or Google, largely because Apple says the information is primarily kept on your devices, not its servers. Among the info in his file: time stamps of when he backed up his iPhone, a copy of every app and song he’d downloaded, every tune he added to his iTunes music library, and every time he needed a repair on a multitude of Apple devices going back a decade.

Here's hoping Apple makes the privacy portal available to American Apple ID account holders sooner than later.

