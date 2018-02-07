Specialist Paul Cosentino, left, works with traders at the post that handles Time Warner, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Stocks are opening slightly higher Wednesday, with investors focused on the approval of AT&T's takeover of Time Warner as well as the Fed statement due in the afternoon. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ORG XMIT: NYRD105

Though fireworks will be opening up over the skies on July 4, U.S. financial markets will be closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

U.S. stock exchanges will halt trading at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday and remain closed through July 4.

Meanwhile, the CME Group’s Globex, which operates options and futures exchanges, will have only partial disruptions to its normal schedule. According to the company, its crude oil and energy markets will observe a normal close and settlement time on Tuesday. But onJuly 4, the market will halt at 1 p.m. ET and reopen at 6 p.m. ET.

And the Securities Industries and Financial Markets Association recommends bond markets halt on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET and stay closed July 4.

Banks, including Bank of America, PNC and Capital One, will be closed on the holiday as well.

