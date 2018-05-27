A sign welcome visitors to Anza on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. —When Cheryl Rose and her husband bought their 46-acre property deep in California's Inland Empire, they felt like they had struck real estate gold. With enough space for their 15 Norwegian Fjord horses, goats and chickens to roam, and a view of rolling hills, mountains and lakes, the parcel was a bargain for the price.

But recently, Rose has become concerned. Almost every day, and often several times in a row, she hears a distant growl, and as the lamps in her entryway begin to swing lightly back and forth, she knows exactly what's coming: another earthquake.

In the past year, the area has experienced 6,913 earthquakes, according to data collected by the U.S. Geological Survey.

A vast majority of the seismic events registered at a magnitude of less than 1.0 and likely went unnoticed by most. But in the past month, area residents say they've experienced an uptick in seismic activity, causing some to wonder whether this could be a prelude to the Big One.

Like many who move to the area upon retirement, Rose and her husband fell in love with the community scattered along Route 371, a stretch of highway that connects the towns of Pinyon Pines, Anza and Aguanga. Most residents live on secluded ranches, connected to the main road only by sandy, cypress-lined driveways.

"What you have here that I haven't seen anywhere else is that everybody knows everybody, and everybody helps," Rose said. Many residents in the close-knit community still raise their own animals, there are no fast-food chains or Walmart superstores as far as the eye can see.

Aguanga, at the center of the most recent flurry of earthquakes, has about a thousand residents, according to the 2010 Census. The downtown is a post office, a general store and an old tavern, which is now home to the real estate business of Mike Dunn, DCH Real Estate.

A California native, and long-term resident of the area, Dunn is keenly aware of the inherent earthquake risk. "I actually enjoy an earthquake," Dunn said. He's fascinated with the science behind it, and even has a seismic monitor in his home, which regularly reports data to USGS.

Still, the seismic activity of the recent month has made even earthquake pros like Dunn wonder: What's next?

"It's a little unnerving," said Dunn. "The last month has been especially active," he added. "I can't remember having that many of them right under us."

Just about 15 miles east of Aguanga, the town of Anza has also experienced its share of seismic activity, mostly rippling from earthquakes in the surrounding area.

"We've had a pretty good rock 'n' roll this past year," said Bill Donahue, a retiree who lives in Sage, but often spends time in Anza, where his wife, Noel, heads the local community hall.

A sign along Highway 371 marks the entry into Anza on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

In their experience, the noise of the shifting plates has been the most noticeable sign of the earth's movement lately. "Our chandelier wasn't even moving, but it sounds like a freight train rolling through our front yard," Donahue said.

Many others say they've barely noticed any signs of seismic activity. Like Pebbles Lewis who owns the Bedrock Hair Salon in Anza. She said she didn't feel any of the recent earthquakes, but it's something she's been accustomed to as a Southern California native.

Yet, after living in Arkansas for a while, Lewis came to the realization that natural threats were just a part of life, no matter where she decided to settled down. Earthquakes in California, blizzards in the Northeast, hurricanes and tornadoes in the South and Midwest.

"The tornadoes scared the bejeebies out of me, because they pick things up. Out here, we just roll," Lewis said.

Pebbles Lewis is the owner of the Bedrock hair salon in Anza, and a Southern California native.

Located between the Elsinore and San Jacinto fault zones, Anza and Aguanga often feel the aftershocks of seismic activity along the fault lines, like a recent 4.5 earthquake in Cabazon, about 40 miles north of the Anza Valley.

"Following that earthquake there are aftershocks, meaning there are earthquakes actually," said Abhijit Ghosh, an assistant professor of earth sciences at the University of California Riverside’s College of Natural and Agricultural Sciences.

The aftershocks are typically what people in Anza feel — or more often — hear. In fact, seismic activity near the town itself is unusually low.

A 20-mile stretch of the San Jacinto fault bordering it has been coined the Anza Gap, for its unusual gap in seismic activity in the past 200 years, meaning the area's lack of sizable, damaging earthquakes.

Anza Village Market on Saturday, May 12, 2018 in Anza.

"That area is ripe for having a large, damaging earthquake," Ghosh said.

Until then, Anza residents will continue to experience the aftershock of the more active stretches of the fault zones around them, which are constant, but have not increased significantly in the past year.

The area where Cheryl Rose lives, however, has in fact experienced unusual activity in the past few weeks. Her property is located near the Cahuilla reservation, an area that has seen a swarm of noticeable earthquakes recently, which is uncommon.

"For that area, it is unusual, because the seismicity is happening outside of a known fault," Ghosh said. "Nothing big, nothing damaging, but still unusual."

Still, Ghosh has comforting news for Rose and her very few neighbors. "For a big earthquake you need a big fault, and there is no major fault line there that we know of," he said.

Heather Falk works at the Cahuilla Casino on the tribe's reservation, which sits midway between Anza and Aguanga. She's experienced a few earthquakes in her life, but said each time, life went on undisturbed.

"We just went back to what we were doing. It's California," she said. "There's nowhere perfect."

The looming fear of the Big One is in the back of everyone's mind, including Falk’s. Still, she said, there's no point in worrying about it.

"What precautions are you going to take," she asked. "It's not like we can fly."

