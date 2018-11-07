636664856002941899-trumps-queen.jpg
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will meet with the queen at Windsor Castle during their upcoming visit to the U.K.
Getty Images

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will meet Queen Elizabeth II for tea at Windsor Castle on Friday in an encounter that will last less than a hour and involve some of the ceremonial flourish the British do so well.

The Trumps should be impressed, as most American visitors to Windsor usually are. And according to the U.S. ambassador to Britain, it's a meeting Trump longed for.

He's spending only a few days in the United Kingdom, including meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May and visiting his golf courses in Scotland, but meeting the monarch is usually the main event. 

Will Trump take to Twitter to bash a few more targets, as he has already done at the NATO summit he's attending in Belgium? Will he stick to the rules – no hugging the queen, please – or will there be a faux pas

And what will stylish Melania wear? She's already turning heads in Belgium.

AP BELGIUM NATO SUMMIT TRUMP I BEL
First lady Melania Trump arrives at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium, during a spouses program on the sidelines of the NATO summit on July 11, 2018.
Virginia Mayo, AP

Here's what to expect, according to Buckingham Palace:

Where it will happen:

Windsor Castle is about a half-hour's drive west of London, which the Americans want to avoid due to the expected anti-Trump protesters in the capital city.  

The castle is the world's oldest (more than 900 years old) and largest inhabited royal castle in the world, a massive (nearly 500,000 square feet) fortress built by William the Conqueror and occupying 13 acres. 

AP BRITAIN TRUMP I FILE GBR
Windsor Castle in May 2018.
Alastair Grant/AP

It's also the queen's favorite royal residence and where she spends most weekends when she is in London. (Buckingham Palace, with about 600 rooms, is her weekday work home.)

In May, Windsor's St. George's Chapel was the scene of her grandson Prince Harry's wedding to former American actress Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a spectacular royal celebration watched around the world. 

See Queen Elizabeth II meet U.S. Presidents through the years
01 / 18
U.S. Presidents come and go but Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has stood the test of time as the one of the world's longest ruling monarchs. Take a look back through her numerous visits with Presidents of the United States. Queen Elizabeth II, and President Barack Obama chat during a state banquet in Buckingham Palace in 2011.
02 / 18
Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President Barack Obama pose in the Music Room of Buckingham Palace ahead of a State Banquet on May 24, 2011.
03 / 18
President Barack Obama and his wife First Lady Michelle Obama are greeted by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh after landing by helicopter at Windsor Castle for a private lunch on April 22, 2016 in Windsor, England. The President and his wife are currently on a brief visit to the UK where they will have lunch with HM Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and dinner with Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace. Mr Obama will visit 10 Downing Street on Friday afternoon where he is to hold a joint press conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron and is expected to make his case for the UK to remain inside the European Union.
04 / 18
President George W. Bush and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II arrive on the North Portico of the White House for a formal white-tie state dinner May 7, 2007.
05 / 18
Mrs. Laura Bush, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave from the Truman Balcony of the White House with President George W. Bush, following a formal South Lawn arrival ceremony in 2007.
06 / 18
USPresident Bill Clinton talks with Elizabeth II as First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, left, and daughter Chelsea look on at the Garden Entrance of Buckingham Palace on Dec. 14, 2000. The Clintons had tea with the Queen as they were wrapping up their three day trip to Ireland, North Ireland and the UK.
07 / 18
President George H. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush arrive at a reciprocal dinner at the British Embassy accompanied by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip in Washington, D.C. on May 16, 1991.
08 / 18
President George H. Bush escorts Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on the field at Memorial Stadium, May 15, 1991, in Baltimore, before the Orioles played the Oakland A's. The Queen watched her first baseball game.
09 / 18
Queen Elizabeth II, right, welcomes U.S. President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan to Buckingham Palace in London, June 2, 1988, where they were to take tea. President and Mrs. Reagan are stopping in London following the Moscow Summit.
10 / 18
President Ronald Reagan and Queen Elizabeth II raise their glasses in a toast during a state dinner at the M. H. de Young Museum in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on March 3, 1983.
11 / 18
President Jimmy Carter meets with Queen Elizabrth II at Buckinghman Palace, May 1977.
12 / 18
President Ford and Queen Elizabeth dance during the state dinner, July 17,1976, in honor of the Queen and Prince Philip at the White House in Washington, DC.
13 / 18
Queen Elizabeth II, left, waves from the balcony of the White House, with President Ford and his wife Betty.
14 / 18
Queen Elizabeth II meets with U.S. President Richard Nixon, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Edward Heath at Chequers, Buckinghamshire, in 1970.
15 / 18
Queen Elizabeth II poses with U.S. President John F. Kennedy, before a state dinner at Buckingham Palace, June 5, 1961. Also seen are the Duke of Edinburgh, left, and President Kennedy's wife Jackie, second left.
16 / 18
President Eisenhower, right, walks with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and The Commander of the Honour Guard Lt. Colonel Robert Phelps at Washington National Airport, Oct. 17, 1957
17 / 18
Queen Elizabeth II, shakes hands with President Dwight Eisenhower as he and his wife, Mamie, arrive for a state dinner hosted by the queen at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., in 1957. From left are: British Ambassador Sir Harold Caccia, Prince Philip, First Lady Mamie Eisenhower, the Queen, President Eisenhower and Lady Caccia.
18 / 18
The Queen, as Princess Elizabeth, is pictured with president Truman of the United States, at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C., Nov. 1, 1951. She did not become Queen of England until after the death of her father, King George VI, in February 1952.

What happens first:

The Trumps will shake hands with the 92-year-old monarch. Her husband, Prince Philip, 97, who has retired from public life, is not expected to join them. 

British men usually bow their heads and British women curtsy when meeting the queen, but they don't have to, and Americans and other nationalities don't have to, either.

Palace officials usually tell newcomers to relax – the days of "off with 'is 'head!" are over. On the official website of the British monarchy, the advice is pretty simple: Be polite. 

"There are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms."

The ceremonial details:

Her Majesty will welcome the Trumps in the Quadrangle of the castle, the large open area surrounded by Clarence, Queen's, Augusta, York and Lancaster Towers and the King George IV Gate. 

A Guard of Honor, formed of the Coldstream Guards, will give a Royal Salute ("God Save the Queen") and then the American national anthem will be played.

Trump, who is known to appreciate military flourish, will be pleased to see the Coldstream Guards, the oldest continuously serving regiment in the British Army. It's an elite infantry unit but it's also justly famous for its high-profile ceremonial duties, such as parading for the monarch.

Then the queen and the president will inspect the Guard of Honor before watching the military march past.

What happens next:

The Trumps will then join the queen inside the castle for tea.

Buckingham Palace did not specify in which room – the castle has about 1,000  – but the queen's sitting room is a possibility. 

It is known that President Trump is a teetotaler; it's not clear if he's a tea drinker. 

523208304 I ACE POL RYE DIP GBR EN
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are greeted by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip after landing by helicopter at Windsor Castle for a private lunch on April 22, 2016 in Windsor.
WPA Pool

How often does the queen receive presidents at Windsor Castle?

According to the palace, she's received three other U.S. presidents at the castle since 1982, the most recent being President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in 2016 when she hosted a private lunch there for the presidential couple. (Later, the Obamas had dinner with Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge at Kensington Palace, where they met little Prince George.) 

The queen received President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush in 2008, and she hosted President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan in 1982. The queen and Reagan, both skilled riders and horse fans, went for a canter in the private Home Park of the castle.

How many presidents total has the queen met?

Trump is 12th American president out of 13 serving presidents the queen has met in her 66 years on her throne. (President Lyndon Johnson was the only one she's missed meeting.) 

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com