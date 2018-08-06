Where to eat on the beach in the Caribbean
At Sandals Halcyon Beach in St. Lucia, dinner on the beach looks like a romance movie set on the sand.
Bring your flip-flops for lunch at the Jungle Grill on Anse Mamin Beach in St. Lucia.
At the Jungle Grill in St. Lucia, minty mojitos and burgers are the star attractions.
In Aruba, sunset dinners are magical at Elements on Eagle Beach.
There are only four tables on Eagle Beach at Aruba’s Elements restaurant.
Eat local in Aruba at Elements, where the cheesy national dish called Keshi Yena and plantains are popular favorites.
Aruba’s local hot sauce is a spicy addition to dinner on the beach at Elements at the Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort.
Gorgeous Aruban skies complement dinner on the beach at Elements.
Soggy Dollar Bar in the British Virgin Islands is the hot spot in Jost Van Dyke and where fans from around the world come to chill on the beach.
At the Soggy Dollar Bar in the British Virgin Islands, bartenders are famous for their potent Painkiller cocktails stirred with rum and coconut cream.
At The Reef by CuisinArt in Anguilla, breakfast at Breezes comes with mountain and sea views .
Pizza Caribbean-style is baked and sliced in Anguilla at Breezes at The Reef by CuisinArt.
In Anguilla, bluesy Mystic Vibes performs every Sunday at Breezes at The Reef by CuisinArt.
On Shoal Bay East in Anguilla, 20 Knots serves breakfast, lunch and dinner on the beach.
Popular with locals and tourists, Wednesday night barbecues at 20 Knots feature an all-you-can-eat buffet on the beach.
Dig into Anguilla’s local spiny lobsters at the Wednesday night beach barbecue at 20 Knots at the Zemi Beach House.
At Sandy Ground in Anguilla, Elvis’ is the go-to for heaping platters of nachos and endless pours of cold beer.
Elvis’ restaurant in Anguilla has a bar made from an old boat.
In Anguilla, Elvis Fleming works the bar at his namesake restaurant on the beach in Sandy Ground.
Fronting the Caribbean Sea in Jamaica, Bamboo Blu in the Mammee Bay Estate in Ocho Rios is the only restaurant in the neighborhood that is right on the sand.
Dine on the beach in Jamaica at Bamboo Blu in Ocho Rios.
In Jamaica , Red Stripe is the beer of choice at Bamboo Blu in Ocho Rios.
In Jamaica, the signature dish at Bamboo Blu in Ocho Rios is bruschetta that marries saltfish and bammy; those addictive cassava flatbreads that are toasted on the outside so they’re soft on the inside.
In St. Kitts, picnic tables on the sand at Mr. X’s Shiggidy Shack fill up fast on a sunny afternoon.
In St. Kitts, Mr. X opened his Shiggidy Shack nearly 20 years ago, pouring cold beer and flipping burgers from an ice cream truck outfitted with an old-fashioned grill.
The beach parties at Mr. X’s Shiggidy Shack are popular for crazy big lobsters, beach bonfires and karaoke fueled by oversized cups of Carib Lager.
A quick hop across the channel from St. Kitts, there’s a plate for every palate at Sunshine’s in Nevis.
Next door to the Four Seasons Nevis, Sunshine’s is far from posh with its weather-beaten couches and covered pavilions at the shoreline.
Killer Bee is the signature cocktail at Sunshine’s on Pinney Beach in Nevis.
In Nevis, fans of cocktails on the beach make a beeline for Sea Breeze at the Nisbet Plantation.
At Sea Breeze in Nevis, tables are planted right on the sand.
In St. Maarten, Buccaneer restaurant fronts Kim Sha Beach in Simpson Bay.
Buccaneer in St. Maarten does the pirate theme proud with Bluebeard burgers and Captain Morgan greeting guests at the door.
On the other side of Providenciales in the Turks & Caicos Islands, Da Conch Shack on Blue Hills Beach is a world away from the big-wig resorts that front Grace Bay Beach.
On the beach in Turks & Caicos Islands, Da Conch Shack is seaside in the non-touristy neighborhood called Blue Hills.
At Da Conch Shack in Turks & Caicos Islands, ask for a dab of the local hot sauce called Sakaja.
Picnic tables on the sand are a big draw at Da Conch Shack in Turks & Caicos Islands .

Dining on the beach is a mainstay of any vacation in the tropics and although there are plenty of places to eat on all the Caribbean islands, having your toes touch the sand makes every meal better. Take your pick from gourmet meals to burgers on the beach, all served against a spectacular backdrop.

St. Lucia 

On the island’s south coast, the juiciest cheeseburgers this side of paradise are served with views of the majestic Piton Peaks. On Anse Mamin Beach, burgers at the Jungle Grill are the star attractions at the popular beach restaurant. The top pick is crowned with bacon and blue cheese; for non-meat eaters, the veggie version is perfectly grilled with chickpeas, eggplant and okra and amped up with green figs. For fans of seafood, red snapper ceviche spiked with coconut and chili won’t disappoint. At the Anse Chastanet Resort, the Grill also serves refreshing cocktails like a minty-muddled mojito and the tequila-infused Caribbean Kiss sweetened with crème de banana and orange juice.  

At first glance, it looks like a romance movie set on the sand. Cue the sunset and add servers wearing white gloves, fragrant flowers, candle-lit tables and a bottle of Prosecco. At the adults-only all-inclusive Sandals Halcyon Beach in Castries — one of 3 Sandals Resorts on the island — dinner for two on the beach goes for $199, available to both guests and non-guests of the resort. Seaside dinners are served at all Sandals Resorts in the Caribbean.  

St. Kitts 

At Mr. X’s Shiggidy Shack on the beach strip in Frigate Bay, you’ll come for lunch and stay for the view. Mr. X started his beach business nearly 20 years ago flipping burgers from an ice cream truck with a grill. Today Mr. X is a star on the strip and his shack is wildly popular with the expat crowd and hungry tourists staying at the nearby hotels. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the party on the sand is all about crazy big lobsters, beach bonfires, karaoke fueled by oversized cups of Carib Lager and vistas of Nevis, just across the channel. The most popular of the sandy spots on the strip,  this one is cash-only.

Nevis  

There’s a plate for every palate at Sunshine’s on Pinney Beach. Named after the owner with the happy nickname, the red, green and yellow restaurant on the sand started 20 years ago as a small barbecue joint and now is the top choice of foodies and A-listers like Beyoncé and Jay-Z who come for the whopping platters of seafood and jerk chicken and frosty cups of the Killer Bee cocktail with local moonshine. Next door to the Four Seasons Nevis, the restaurant is far from posh with its weather-beaten couches and covered pavilions at the shoreline. 

Caribbean casual with open-air tables, Sea Breeze at the Nisbet Plantation is a popular pit stop for beer on the beach and island favorites like West Indian roti wraps, spiny lobster sandwiches and the bet-you-can’t-eat-just-one Nisbet Crisps made with fried breadfruit, plantains and sweet potatoes. Open for lunch and happy hour, servers deliver cocktails to those relaxing on beachfront hammocks.

St. Maarten 

On the beach next to the Atrium Hotel, Buccaneer does the theme proud with Bluebeard burgers, pepperoni pirate pizzas and Captain Morgan greeting guests at the door. On the Dutch side of the dual-nation island, the spirited restaurant rocks Kim Sha Beach from 11 a.m. for brunch and on weekend nights with bonfires that light up the beach. There’s ample parking for those with rentals and a dock for dinghies for those traveling by water.

 Anguilla 

Breezes at The Reef by CuisinArt dishes up high-definition vistas of the Caribbean Sea and the mountains of St. Martin across the pond. The breezy restaurant is open for seaside snacks like delectable pizzas drizzled with spicy honey. Seats on the roomy wicker couches are front row for DJs and live music. On Road Bay in Sandy Ground, Elvis’ is decorated with American college sports team flags donated by guests who stopped by after Hurricane Irma. Open for lunch, dinner and what the owners call “night food,” the standout of which is the “Goatchos,” a ginormous plate of shareable nachos topped with slow-cooked local goat.  

More upscale and the only spot to dine right on Shoal Bay East beach, 20 Knots is all about sun, sand and smoked salmon (breakfast runs $30 for non-guests of the Zemi Beach House Resort; gratis for guests) and Shoal Bay burgers gussied up with pickled shallots and avocado. Dine either under the shade of wooden pergolas on the deck or on the beach where sun lounger time is included with your meal. With a boatload of TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards, Wednesday night is grill and chill with the all-you-can-eat spiny lobster buffet priced at $65 per adult, half-price for kids.

Aruba

The only spot on Eagle Beach offering dining on the sand, Elements is exclusive with just four tables planted right on the beach. In private cabanas, five-course sunset dinners go for $190 per couple and include a bottle of wine. Available to guests and non-guests of the Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, menus are varied with pepper-crusted tuna and lemony snapper for fish-eaters and coconut couscous, carrot ginger soup and gnocchi blanketed in sun-dried tomato pesto for vegetarians. Meat lovers go for the filet mignon or braised chicken, and you’ll find wines from Napa, Italy, South Africa and France.

British Virgin Islands

Getting its name from the waterlogged bills in the pockets of the sailors who swim ashore, Soggy Dollar Bar is the star attraction on Jost Van Dyke, the smallest of the four main islands of the British Virgins. Coming in at a petite 3 square miles, the isle is accessible only by private boats and ferry service from Tortola, St. Thomas and St. John. This retro watering hole is the birthplace of the rummy coconuty Painkiller, and serves favorites like conch fritters and coconut shrimp for dinner. The big draw is the Sunday night barbecue where for $22 you’ll feast on rum-infused ribs and lobster mac and cheese. Get there early for a breakfast of fried cornmeal flatbreads called Johnny cakes that according to local lore take the edge off too many Painkillers the night before.

Jamaica  

Fronting the Caribbean Sea in the Mammee Bay Estate in Ocho Rios, Bamboo Blu is the only spot in the neighborhood that is right on the sand. The menu created by island-born chef Osmond Brown impresses with share-able spicy crab wontons, red hot peppered shrimp, ribs grilled jerk-style and Jamaican bruschetta that marries saltfish and bammy. Addictive cassava flatbreads are toasted on the outside and soft on the inside. Linger awhile for another Cool Runnings shaken and stirred with white rum, sea salt, lime and cinnamon.    

Turks and Caicos Islands     

On the other side of Providenciales in the non-touristy neighborhood called Blue Hills, Da Conch Shack on Blue Hills Beach is a world away from the posh resorts that front Grace Bay Beach. Perfect for families with tykes in tow, you can watch the fishermen harvest the tasty conch, which is prepared every way imaginable, from frittered and stewed to stir-fried or lemony tangy in a salad. For the indecisive or really hungry, the conch combo platter fits the bill.  Ask for a dab of the local hot sauce called Sakaja, order another round of Turks Head beer and stick around for the bands on the beach every Wednesday at sunset.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com