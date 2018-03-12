December is peak travel season as travelers take advantage of the holidays.

Many have to journey to see their relatives. But for those who can take trips just for leisure, there are plenty of options.

Here are a few places around the USA and abroad that shine in December.

California Central Coast

The devastating California wildfires have been making headlines, but there are still parts of the state that are welcoming tourists.

The central coast has many unique towns along the Pacific Coast Highway that are eager for visitors.

There’s the seaside town of Morro Bay, the Monterey Aquarium, Hearst Castle, and Big Sur. All benefit from warm weather and proximity to the ocean.

“December is a great time to experience the original road trip – California’s Highway 1,” says Michelle Carlen, president of the Central Coast Tourism Council.

Despite the warmth, people can still go ice skating at Gilroy Gardens and watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” live. They can take sleigh rides in Ventura and go whale watching in Oxnard.

And Hearst Castle, the home of William Randolph Hearst, will host twilight tours and dinners through the month.

Views from California's Highway 1 A view from California's Highway 1. Bixby Creek Bridge along California's Highway 1 in Monterey County. The view looking north from Ragged Point, south of Big Sur, on Highway 1 in California. Elephant seals bask in the warm sun at the The Piedras Blancas Rookery. A pit stop in Pismo Beach. The SLO CAL coastline in Cambria. This school house in San Simeon was built in the early-1900s. The Santa Barbara County Courthouse was completed in 1929. The historic train station in Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara's West Beach at dusk. Hotel del Coronado from the shoreline.

Charlotte

This North Carolina town has a thriving craft beer scene, restaurants run by chefs that are James Beard semifinalists, museums, and plenty of shopping.

Hotels keep popping up in uptown Charlotte, including the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, which has a rooftop bar called Merchant and Trade overlooking the city.

For families, there’s the U.S. National Whitewater Center, an outdoor recreation facility for whitewater rafting, kayaking, canoeing, rock climbing, mountain biking and hiking.

There are many holiday shows going on, including “The Nutcracker” Dec. 7- 23 and “Holiday on Ice” through Jan. 6.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is hosting a “Speedway Christmas” show until Dec. 31.

Charlotte, N.C. breweries and beer destinations Referred to as simply OMB by locals, The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery was Charlotte's first local brewery in 2009. Find a spot out back at The Old Mecklenburg Brewery's Biergarten and order grub from the Brauhaus. It's hard to resist the Fresh Baked Soft Pretzel with Copper Beer Cheese and spicy mustard. Free brewery tours are given on Saturdays and Sundays at 2, 3 and 4 p.m. John Marrino, The Old Mecklenburg Brewery's founder, abides by German Reinheitsgebot standards, meaning only four ingredients (malt, hops, yeast and water) are used to ensure consistency. A few standout brews include Copper, Southsideweiss, Capt Jack, and of course, seasonal Mecktoberfest — the brewery's Märzen-style Oktoberfest beer crafted with Munich malt, hops and a yeast strain from the oldest brewery in the world. Charlotte's brewery scene is definitely one to write home about. With new breweries opening up on a regular basis, you can spend an entire day or more exploring the scene. Where to start? The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery -- the city's oldest brewery, serving up German-style beers. Touted as Charlotte, N.C.'s most creative brewery, NoDa Brewing Company is known for award-winning small batch beers, barrel-aged brews, sour beers and West Coast-style IPAs. Its original location in NoDa (for North Davidson Street) serves as a space to brew small batch beers while the new location, which opened in 2015 on North Tryon Street, features a 60-barrel production system, a taproom, free brewery tours, a gorgeous outdoor area, food trucks, live music and more. Local favorites also include Coco Loco Porter (with sinful sweet notes of coconut and chocolate), Jam Session Pale Ale and Ramble on Red -- a beer that owner Suzie Ford notes pairs well with any type of food). NoDajito, a mojito-style Belgian witbier, is a wildly popular summer seasonal. Hop, Drop 'n Roll is the quintessential beer that put NoDa Brewing Company on the map. Garnering many awards, including the 2014 World Beer Cup Gold for American-Style IPA, it's safe to say this beer isn't going anywhere — and with an IBU (International Bitterness Units) of 81, it's sure to satisfy hoppy beer fans. Birdsong Brewing Co. specializes in high-quality craft beer that's often lower in alcohol content, making the tasty brews exceptionally easy to drink. The majority of Birdsong's production is draft beer to reduce its carbon footprint by a long shot thanks to reusable packaging (kegs). Birdsong's best-selling beers include Higher Ground (only on tap) and Paradise City Session IPA, and locals recommend Jalapeno Pale Ale. What started out as an experiment, adding fresh jalapenos to Free Will Pale Ale, quickly elevated into a cult-favorite beer, aptly named Jalapeno Pale Ale. Not to worry -- seeds are removed from the peppers so beer fanatics can enjoy the jalapeno flavor without the intense heat. Each Thursday, referred to as THURsty THURsday, a new beer is released. This fall, try spicy St. Tuber Abbey Ale, which is made with 320 pounds of fresh sweet potatoes — a nod to North Carolina's state vegetable. Request a free brewery tour via a form on the brewery's website. Housed in an underground space built in 1912, The Cellar at Duckworth's is a must on an beer trip to Charlotte, N.C. Peruse the daunting, but incredible beer selection on an iPad. The vintage beer cellar contains more than 300 hard-to-find beers, including Left Hand Brewing Company's 2009 Imperial Stout and beers from Chimay Brewery in Belgium. Salud Beer Shop opened its Salud Cerveceria taproom just above the bottle shop in December. Salud is now a bottle shop, coffee shop, food spot, taproom and events space all in one. Start a day with a waffle-wich— chicken and waffles topped with creamy chicken salad — at Fud at Salud, and a coffee from Trade and Lore, before making your way up to the taproom a cold one. Popular Salud Cerveceria beers include Loseta (brewed with Mosaic hops), Chica Blanca Verona (a summer saison blended with Chica Blanca house soda) and GSTQC Collab (a Belgian pale ale in collaboration with Heist Brewery and Free Range Brewing for the God Save the Queen City festival). Charlotte NC Tours' Bike and Brews tour (offered daily) rolls through Charlotte's South End breweries and bottle shops over the course of three hours. The route includes spots like Wooden Robot Brewery, Sycamore Brewery, Triple C Brewing Co., Craft Tasting Room, Growler Shop and more, with ample time to taste some of Charlotte's finest brews. With a name like Ass Clown Brewing Company, expect the unexpected. In Cornelius, N.C., a 15-minute car ride from Charlotte, the brewery features a 31-tap system and wildly unique beers that will "wack out your taste buds." In case you were wondering about the name, it's a phrase that owner Matt Glidden uses often -- he says he didn't want the name of the brewery to be taken too seriously. While beers rotate frequently, the most popular year-round selections include Star Fruit Tart (an exceptional sour beer brewed with starfruit), Ass Clown Pale Ale and Black Orange Citrus IPA. Also in Cornelius, N.C., is D9 Brewing Company, a craft microbrewery known for international styles of IPAs, intense sour ales, oak aged beers and more. Hakuna Matata, a tropical-style IPA, is a popular year-round beer that pleases the palate with notes of mandarin orange, pineapple, grapefruit and elderflower, and Brown Sugar Brown Cow Mocha Brown Ale is not to be missed. The real draw is D9's experimental sour ales, like the Defying Gravity series of brews that go through three distinct fermentations. Cape Canaveral is the first run of this series and features notes of papaya, grapefruit and pineapple. Nothing pairs better with beer than a delicious hot dog, and JJ's Red Hots is the place to be for craft dogs and seasonal beer on tap. During North Carolina Beer Month (in April), JJ's Red Hots partners with local breweries for an annual Brew Dog Series. The 2017 Brew Dog Series brought many new creative tastes to the plate. Legion Brewing Company's Juicy JJ features shredded Swiss, First 52 Imperial Stout caramelized onions and 'Juicy Jay' mustard, paired with the brewery's popular Juicy Jay IPA. The Unknown Brewing Co. creates a Breakfast with Bae dog, topped with Andouille sausage, bacon, 'Scratch N' Sniff' beans, a scrambled egg, guacamole and fire grilled salsa to pair with their Scratch N' Sniff IPA. Sugar Creek Brewing Co. takes it to next level with The Belgian Dubbel, an all-beef hot dog with 'Belgian Dubbel' caramelized onions, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, fried potato pieces and garlic aioli, creatively served in a warm pita and naturally paired with their Belgian Dubbel beer. Triple C Brewing Co. takes inspiration from its Smoked Amber to create a Smoked Brisket Dog piled high with Smoked Amber-rubbed brisket, shredded pepper, barbecue sauce and pickled onions.

Miami

Miami is always hot but it’s about to heat up even more this month.

Art Basel, one of the biggest art festivals in the USA, runs Dec. 6-9. Expect the city to party.

South Beach is a big draw for those looking for warm weather. But there is much more to do besides sitting on the beach.

Those looking for culture can go see the holiday decorations at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. They can also take an Art Deco Walking Tour of South Beach, known for its unique architecture. And they can head downtown for a cruise on Biscayne Bay.

The 20 most popular hotels in Miami, according to Expedia The Hilton Miami Airport Hotel is the 20th most in demand hotel in Miami, according to Expedia. The Best Western On the Bay Inn & Marina is the 19th most in demand hotel in Miami. The YVE Hotel Miami is the 18th most in demand hotel in Miami. The Newport Beachside Resort is the 17th most in demand hotel in Miami. The W Miami is the 16th most in demand hotel in Miami. The Holiday Inn Miami West - Hialeah Gardens is the 15th most in demand hotel in Miami. The Catalina Hotel & Beach Club, a South Beach Group Hotel, is the 14th most in demand hotel in Miami. The Grand Beach Hotel is the 13th most in demand hotel in Miami. The Embassy Suites by Hilton Miami International Airport is the 12th most in demand hotel in Miami. The Runway Inn Miami International Airport is the 11th most in demand hotel in Miami. The Days Inn Miami Airport North is the 10th most in demand hotel in Miami. The Hyatt Regency Miami is the ninth most in demand hotel in Miami. The InterContinental Miami is the 8th most in demand hotel in Miami. The Pullman Miami Airport is the seventh most in demand hotel in Miami. The Ramada Miami Springs/Miami International Airport is the sixth most in demand hotel in Miami. The Red Roof PLUS+ Miami Airport is the fifth most in demand hotel in Miami. The Best Western Premier Miami International Airport Hotel & Suites is the fourth most in demand hotel in Miami. The Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center is the third most in demand hotel in Miami. The Fontainebleau Miami Beach is the second most in demand hotel in Miami. The Miami International Airport Hotel is the most in demand hotel in Miami, according to Expedia data.

Vienna

It’s the holiday season and time to check out the Christmas markets in Europe. Germany is probably the most well-known country for holiday markets but Austria has many as well.

The Christmas markets in Vienna date back to the Middle Ages. In 1298, Albrecht I declared that Vienna’s citizens could have a December market, or "Krippenmarkt." There are now more than 20 markets in Vienna selling chestnuts and mulled wine.

The largest is the Viennese Dream Christmas Market in front of City Hall. Inside City Hall on the ground floor, there is an area dedicated to children, where they can learn how to make cookies or candles. Choirs sing carols on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Australia

It’s summertime Down Under.

It’s a huge country but here are a few places to visit this month.

Perth has many beaches, including Yagan Square. Sports-lovers will enjoy Optus Stadium. QT Perth, a design-forward boutique hotel, recently opened. Rottnest Island is one of the 19 beaches that are just 20 minutes from Perth’s city center. It is home to the “Quokka Selfie” taken by celebrities such as Margot Robbie and Roger Federer.

Brisbane, the capital of the state of Queensland, has parks all around and Kangaroo Cliffs next to a river.

Adelaide in southern Australia has some of the best food and wine in the country.

Australia for beginners For a U.S. resident, traveling to Australia literally means flying to the other end of the world. But that hasn't stopped U.S. travelers from often naming Australia as their top bucket-list destination. The Great Barrier Reef stretches over more than 1,300 miles along Australia's east coast. It is a coral reef system made up of about 3,000 separate reefs. Snorkeling is one of many ways to see the reef. The corals are colorful, and there are hundreds of types of fish, turtles and manta rays. Another way to see the reef is by helicopter ride. The highlight of the ride is flying over Heart Reef, also in Hardy Reef. From 500 feet in the air, it looks like a work of art. The Yarra Valley is home to a thriving wine industry that benefits from its cooler climate. Yering Station is the oldest vineyard in the region. Its first planting was in 1838. Balgownie Estate, which has been producing wines since 1969. Mostly known for reds, Balgownie is now expanding its collection of whites and sparkling wines. The opera house abuts the Sydney Harbour, one of the most vibrant parts of the city. Much of Sydney's liveliness revolves around water. Sydney's BridgeClimb offers what is probably the best view of the harbor. BridgeClimb Express is the fastest way to get to the summit. Climbers ascend through the heart of the Bridge. If you have more time, you can navigate your way to the top through the outer rim. The Bondi Icebergs restaurant is part of the legendary Bondi Icebergs swimming club, founded in 1929. Getting into the club is quite a feat as members have to abide by strict swimming schedules, even during the winter. Bronte Beach has a pool surrounded by rocks. Watsons Bay, an eastern suburb of Sydney, offers some of the best views of the city. The beach at Coogee.

