As if President Trump's embattled EPA chief didn't have enough on his plate. 

Administrator Scott Pruitt, who already is the subject of a dozen ethics investigations, is now being asked by the White House mess — a cozy restaurant located in the West Wing basement next door to the situation room — to consider other dining options, according to a report from Politico published Wednesday night

The former Oklahoma attorney general loved eating at the Navy-run restaurant, which features fine dining at bargain prices, so much that he prompted the White House Cabinet affairs team to deliver a scolding reminder that Cabinet members "shouldn't treat the mess as their personal dining hall," Politico reported, citing three unnamed sources. 

"The message was clear, according to one person close to Pruitt: 'We love having Mr. Pruitt, but it’s not meant for everyday use,'" the website reported. "Another person added that the White House asked Cabinet members to visit the mess only occasionally because there are few tables available." 

Politico said that Pruitt's allies disputed the notion that the warning about overusing the mess was directed the EPA head, "but nobody contests that he’s a frequent presence at the White House for lunch."  

The White House mess is located in the West Wing basement next door to the situation room and it only is capable of accommodating about 50 people at a dozen tables. Reservations are only available to senior White House officials. Other White House staffers can get carryout from a take-out window. 

A billing statement obtained by Politico shows that Pruitt's account at the mess was charged nine times that month for a total of nearly $400. Pruitt only dined alone on one occasion, with his largest party a group of six on July 5. The EPA head and his guests enjoyed items such as $6.35 cheeseburgers, $10.25 cowboy skirt steaks, $11.95 beef kabobs and a $7.15 dessert called "Chocolate Freedom." 

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt under fire
01 / 14
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks at a news conference at the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington on April 3, 2018, on his decision to scrap Obama administration fuel standards.
02 / 14
Protesters with Environment America stand outside the Environmental Protection Agency as Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt holds a news conference on his decision to scrap Obama administration fuel standards, in Washington on April 3, 2018.
03 / 14
The Capitol Hill condo building where Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has stayed in Washington on March 30, 2018.
04 / 14
Light is projected by the League of Conservation Voters as part of the new Boot Pruitt campaign onto the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, the location of the Environmental Protection Agency on March 28, 2018, in Washington. The images describe EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's wasteful spending on luxury travel, ongoing investigations while in office, and dangerous policies that have imperiled public health.
05 / 14
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, left, greets Chairman Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., right, before the start of a hearing before the Senate Environment Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 30, 2018. Also on the committee is Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, center.
06 / 14
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, left, and Sens. John Barrasso and Mike Enzi enter the training room of the Black Thunder coal mine outside of Wright, Wyo., for a press conference with local media on Mar. 29, 2018.
07 / 14
In this June 1, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt after speaking about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Trump and his cabinet often avoid talking about the science of climate change, but when pressed what they have said clashes with established mainstream science, data and peer-reviewed studies and reports.
08 / 14
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, left, shakes hands with coal miners during a visit to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company's Harvey Mine in Sycamore, Pa. on April 13, 2017.
09 / 14
Scott Pruitt, nominee for Administrator of the EPA, during confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Jan. 18, 2017 in Washington.
10 / 14
Joann Spotted Bear from Wounded Knee, South Dakota and coal miners from Ohio and West Virginia arrives with large crowds before the Scott Pruitt, nominee for Administrator of the EPA, during confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Jan 18, 2017 in Washington.
11 / 14
Scott Pruitt, nominee for Administrator of the EPA, during confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Jan 18, 2017 in Washington.
12 / 14
Scott Pruitt, nominee for Administrator of the EPA, during confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Jan 18, 2017 in Washington.
13 / 14
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt arrives at Trump Tower on December 7, 2016 in New York City. Potential members of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet have been meeting with him and his transition team of the last few weeks.
14 / 14
Oklahoma attorney general Scott Pruitt speaks to opponents of the Affordable Care Act outside of the Supreme Court on March 4, 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on King vs. Burwell. The King vs. Burwell case will decide whether the language of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act allows consumers to receive premium subsidies in states that have not established their own exchanges and instead are relying on HealthCare.gov.
