This shows the front page of the Village Voice, 7/3/69 after the Stonewall riots.
Eileen Blass, USA TODAY

June is unofficially recognized this year as LGBTQ Pride Month, because of a demonstration that took place in 1969.

The morning of June 28, 1969, New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in Greenwich Village. Law enforcement could legally justify the raid because Stonewall was serving liquor without a license, but at that time, it wasn’t unusual for police to target gay clubs. What was uncommon is for crowds to fight back.

As officers forced drag queens into a police van, the crowd threw bottles at them. The brawl erupted into a riot, reaching neighboring streets. Police called for backup. Days after the Stonewall Riot, gay, lesbian and bisexual civil rights demonstrations took place in New York. Historically, this was the first major demonstration for homosexual rights.

Stonewall Inn: A historic site in gay rights movement
01 / 12
A man passes The Stonewall Inn in New York's Greenwich Village on May 29, 2014. In 2016, President Obama designated the Stonewall Inn and approximately 7.7 acres surrounding it as the first national monument dedicated 'to tell the story of the struggle for LGBT rights.' The gay rights movement broadened - and public awareness grew - after police harassment of patrons at the Stonewall Inn sparked three days of riot on June 28, 1969.
02 / 12
People cheer outside The Stonewall Inn gay bar, during the annual New York LGBT Pride March in New York on June 25, 2017. The annual march is a civil rights demonstration as well as a political event and a remembrance of past and current struggles.
03 / 12
People take part in rally outside the Stonewall Inn, a landmark of the gay rights movement, on February 23, 2017, demanding to maintain protection for transgender and gender non-conforming people.
04 / 12
National Park Service Director Jonathan Jarvis speaks as Mayor Bill de Blasio joins elected officials, advocates and New Yorkers in designating Stonewall Inn a National Monument on June 27, 2016.
05 / 12
A view inside the front entrance at the Stonewall Inn on June 24, 2016.
06 / 12
People view a sculpture by George Segal honoring the gay rights movement in Christopher Park across the street from the Stonewall Inn on June 24, 2016.
07 / 12
People attend a dedication ceremony officially designating the Stonewall Inn as a national monument to gay rights on June 27, 2016.
08 / 12
A man lights candles on a memorial outside the Stonewall Inn for victims of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting on June 16, 2016.
09 / 12
(L to R) Gerard Mawn, Mawn's husband Angel Love Figueroa, and friend Angel Isaac Jimenez have drinks in a back corner of the Stonewall Inn on June 24, 2016.
10 / 12
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (C) officiates a wedding ceremony between David Contreras (L) and Peter Thiede (2-R) in front of the Stonewall Inn before the annual 2015 New York City Pride March in Manhattan, on June 28, 2015. Gay and lesbian couples in the United States have a constitutional right to marry in all 50 states, the Supreme Court ruled on 26 June. The 5-4 decision was greeted by gay rights activists and President Obama, who declared it 'a victory for America.'
11 / 12
(L-R) Rachel Howald, Kate Lummus, Virginia Sin and Gretchen Menter celebrate after the Supreme Court ruled key portions of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) unconstitutional, at the Stonewall Inn on June 26, 2013. The Stonewall Inn became historically important in the Lesbian-Gay-Bigender-Transgender community after playing a key role during the Gay-rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s. The high court ruled to strike down DOMA and determined the California's proposition 8 ban on same-sex marriage was not properly before them, declining to overturn the lower court's striking down of the law.
12 / 12
People celebrate in front of the Stonewall Inn after the passing of the state's same sex marriage bill in New York.

In the past, presidents have declared June pride month. Last year, President Donald Trump remained silent. Former president Bill Clinton was the first president to acknowledge Pride month in 2000, saying the month recognizes “the joys and sorrows that the gay and lesbian movement has witnessed and the work that remains to be done.”

Barack Obama also recognized LGBTQ rights during his term.

Sources: Columbia University, GLAAD, The Leadership Conference

