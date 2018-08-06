Next time you blanch at the prospect of minor surgery, think of this: Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 92 in April, just had successful eye surgery to treat a cataract last month. 

And this is after her husband, Prince Philip, who will turn 97 on Sunday, had major surgery for a hip replacement in April. And he was well enough to attend – unaided – the May 19 wedding of his grandson Prince Harry to the American actress, the former Meghan Markle. 

Those senior British royals are an indomitable bunch. 

Buckingham Palace announced Friday the queen had the relatively minor cataract surgery, after she was seen wearing sunglasses at a number of recent public engagements.

The queen does not usually wear shades outdoors in public; she wants the crowds that turn out to greet her to be able to see the whole package, as it were. "I have to be seen to be believed," she has said about her job as head of state.

Besides, Britain is not known for brilliant sunshine.

Her outpatient surgery, which was not announced at the time of the procedure, took place at the private King Edward VII's Hospital in central London, where Philip had his hip surgery.

Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey after visiting "The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Galleries" in London on June 8, 2018.The galleries will open to the public on June 11.
The hospital is named for the queen's great-grandfather, King Edward VII, the eldest son of Queen Victoria.

Cataract surgery involves replacing a cloudy lens inside the eye with an artificial one. It's an increasingly common procedure aimed at helping people suffering from the exasperating blurry vision that often comes with old age, or even middle age.

The surgery is performed under local anesthetic and is usually over within 40 minutes. During recovery, patients have to protect their eyes from bright light for at least a few weeks.

Despite her age, the queen maintains a busy schedule of engagements around London and Britain, turning up in her colorful coats, hats and sensible shoes to open new buildings, dedicate memorial plaques or visit hospitals and schools. 

Next Thursday, in an appearance sure to be closely watched, she will spend a day in Cheshire in northwest England near Liverpool with none other than her newest granddaughter-in-law, Duchess Meghan of Sussex, 36.

The queen and the duchess are scheduled to travel north overnight on Wednesday in the Royal Train to Cheshire, where they will open a new bridge, visit a theater and have lunch at the Chester Town Hall.

The joint engagement is not unprecedented: After the former Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011, and the former Camilla Parker Bowles married Prince Charles in 2005, they, too, were invited by the queen on joint engagements — and once together — to welcome them to the family firm, and give them a taste of their new roles as royals.  

