MADISON - A shooting at a Wisconsin radio station was not politically motivated or an attack on the media, police said.

Just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday, a masked gunman fired five gunshots into the broadcast studio of WORT, a Madison community radio station.

One of the three volunteers in the studio was injured but was discharged from the hospital later in the morning.

Madison Police Department says it is confident it was not an act of violence committed against the media and has nothing to do with the "national dialogue on media."



"It's an unfortunate location for that to have happened," said Officer David Dexheimer. "I think it’s more coincidental at this point."

No one has been arrested in the shooting. Police have offered no motive for the shooting.

WORT's news director Molly Stentz said Monday that aside from prank calls, the radio station had not received any violent threats prior to the shooting.

The station is considering additional security updates as a result of the shooting and Stentz says the outpouring of the support from current and former employees have been incredible.

The incident comes after five people were killed in a June 28 shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Md.

President Donald Trump has called the press the "enemy of the people" and in an early morning tweet Sunday said that journalists are "very dangerous and sick."

