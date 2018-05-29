A sign to customers outside Starbucks in Red Arrow Park in Milwaukee says it will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday for an afternoon of anti-bias training. The closure is part of a company-wide move toward racial reconciliation Tuesday as it closes 8,000 stores across the nation. The training follows an incident at a Starbucks store in Philadelphia in April in which a manager called police on two African-American men who were quietly waiting for a friend.

NEW YORK — At 8,000 Starbucks stores that closed Tuesday afternoon, emotions flowed amid the conversation about racial prejudice as employees gathered for anti-bias training.

“We didn’t shy away from the word ‘race’ or ‘racism.’ We went right to it,” said Les Fable, a Starbucks district manager in New York who said he has been on the receiving end of racial bias as an African American. “I lived some of those things. (We’re) sharing it with the rest of the company.”

The sessions involving up to 180,000 Starbucks employees between the stores and headquarters follow the April arrests of two African-American men at a central-city Philadelphia cafe as they waited for a friend.

.A manager called police when they didn't buy anything and had them arrested. They also were denied use of a restroom. The charges were dropped, and Starbucks apologized and ordered the afternoon of training.

The sessions lasted late into the afternoon — four hours of training that could be followed by more conversation. It was, at times, gut-wrenching.

“I feel like we took it seriously and we were engaged once we realized it was more of a collaborative effort than just our manager reading from a corporate packet,” said Starbucks barista Clark Ramos, a barista at a Starbucks in Phoenix.

Ramos said the company knows the training is the first step to making customers feel comfortable.

“My store, in particular, will make a conscious effort to check ourselves and our personal racial biases, but in my opinion, our customers have to reciprocate that same respect in order for us as a society to make any real change. It has to be a two-way conversation,” said Ramos.

At a Detroit Starbucks, barista Shanae Pruitt, 24, said the chain came away a believer.

"I had my doubts going in because it’s such a huge issue to tackle. But they had a way of making a big-scale issue small-scale and manageable,” she said.

Some employees wept at a session attended by Executive Chairman Howard Schultz in New York. One woman, for instance, emotionally recalled growing up in South Africa under apartheid.

“It takes moral courage to do this," Schultz said afterward.

The training was receiving widespread support from customers

"That’s smart of them to make sure they have better training for situations that come in the future instead of handling it like they did before," said Reinaldo Bartolomei at a New York store.

In Milwaukee, passersby reflected on Starbucks' training sessions outside a store near Red Arrow Park that had been the scene of a 2014 police shooting.

"Milwaukee is a city that has an issue with race," Mohammad AbuLughod said Tuesday morning before heading inside the Red Arrow store. "Everyone knows that."

"The glasses that we grow up with, we only see through them," AbuLughod said. "A lot of people are not willing to take off those glasses. What this company is doing is letting people who are willing to listen is take those glasses off."

At a Starbucks at 49th Street in midtown Manhattan, employees could be seen inside watching videos on iPads.

Outside, Bria McCauley of Manhattan tugged on the door, unaware the store was closed for training.

“I had no idea,” she said, adding, “I think it’s a big deal."

“It’s the younger generation that is making a difference now," said McCauley, 22. "We’ve seen these issues for so long, and no one (is) actually doing anything about it until now. We’re actually stopping work to actually talk about the problems and try to change it.”

Still, some customers thought Starbucks was being overdramatic.

"I think Starbucks is taking it to the extreme," said Larissa Scott of Scottsdale, Ariz., as she headed into a Phoenix location. "The corporation could have done something as simple as sending a company memo or changing company policies and procedures instead of shutting down stores nationwide."

And some were caught by surprise.

"We didn't know they were doing anything proactive to avoid any more problems," said Wen dy Willhauck, who came to a Palm City, Fla., Starbucks only to find it closed.

"Most people, they don't know about the unknown so they become clueless," Jackson said. "They don't really see it firsthand so they really wouldn't understand it. They would see it (racism) but wouldn't know how to respond."

Besides opening a dialogue, Starbucks has also taken a concrete policy step: This month, it changed its rules so restrooms are now available to non-customers.

“We don’t want to become a public shelter. We don’t want to become a public bathroom, but in the same context, we want to lead the company and manage the company through the lens of humanity," Schultz said. "That’s a very delicate balance.”

He said he has heard from hundreds of people who are encouraged by the employee training. But judging whether it is effective was be hard, at least in terms of numbers. He said he wants employees to know the lessons of the training aren't just a part of their job, but its core.

Schultz, who built Starbucks from a few Seattle stores into an international business powerhouse, said he and rapper Common are friends, so he asked the hip-hop star for help with the training. Common appears in videos that are part of the in-store workshops.

Schultz asked actress and playwright Anna Deveare Smith to narrate the short documentary filmmaker Stanley Nelson made for the Starbucks training session — and he said she agreed immediately without even asking to see the script.

“The promise of America will not be achieved if it’s only available to those who have the right color skin or the right zip code,” Schultz said. “This exercise is the beginning of that.”

Contributing: Charisse Jones; Dixita Limbachia; Lauren Castle, The Arizona Republic; Sarah Hauer, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Kelly Tyko, TCPalm.com; Cassandra Spratling , Detroit Free Press

