North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shake hands at the Workers' Party of Korea headquarters in Pyongyang on May 9, 2018.

North Korea's Official Korean Central News Agency via AFP/Getty Images

As North Korea threatens to nix Kim Jong Un's meeting with President Trump next month, the question of what Kim wants takes center stage.

Trump said last week that "great things could happen for North Korea" if the talks planned for June 12 in Singapore lead to the isolated nation dismantling its nuclear weapons program. Trump's message implied that sanctions could be lifted, which would allow business relations between the North and United States for the first time.

Last month's meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in ended with an optimistic pledge to seek peace and rekindle economic and cultural exchanges.

But it's clear the North seeks something more comprehensive than a deal on nukes or a peace treaty. Here's what Kim wants:

U.S. security assurances

Kim's spokesman on Wednesday said North Korea is not interested in giving up its nuclear program without a corresponding change in the U.S. military posture toward North Korea.

The North is not interested in "unilateral nuclear abandonment," Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

Kim Kye Gwan accused the White House and State Department of attempting to turn North Korea into another Libya with its insistence on "abandoning nuclear weapons first, compensating afterwards."

Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi relinquished his nuclear weapons development program in return for normalized relations with the United States, but he was later deposed in a rebellion supported by NATO.

In a separate report, KCNA noted that upcoming U.S.-South Korean military exercises would employ B-52 strategic bombers and F-22 Raptor stealth fighters, both nuclear capable weapons in the U.S. arsenal, as a "deliberate military provocation" that threatens the spirit of the peaceful intent declared in Panmunjom last month.

A U.S. F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jet lands as South Korea and the United States conduct the Max Thunder joint military exercise at an air base in Gwangju, South Korea, May 16, 2018. North Korea on Wednesday canceled a high-level meeting with South Korea and threatened to scrap a historic summit next month between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over military exercises between Seoul and Washington that Pyongyang has long claimed are invasion rehearsals.

PARK CHUL-HOG/YONHAP VIA AP

Peace

Past agreements and statements by the North's government show Kim wants normalized relations with the United States, something no American president has had the stomach to deliver to one of the most brutal regimes in the world. “An end to U.S. enmity remains Kim Jong Un’s aim just as it was his grandfather’s and father’s for the past thirty years,” said Leon Sigal, author of Disarming Strangers: Nuclear Diplomacy with North Korea.

Kim may be willing to denuclearize and even take steps to disarm if Trump commits to end hostile relations with the North — and takes action to show the U.S. means it, Sigal wrote Monday in 38 North, a publication of the U.S.-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University.

The problem for U.S. leaders has been that the highly militarized and totalitarian North Korean government is so cruel to its own people and aggressive toward its neighbors that exchanging ambassadors and conducting normal trade would be politically unappetizing.