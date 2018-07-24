636680432857186097--RDH3237.jpg
Tourists, residents and park employees are being asked to leave Yosemite as heavy smoke settles over the park.
Ron Holman

Tourists, residents and some park employees are being asked to leave as heavy smoke settles into Yosemite National Park.

On Tuesday, officials announced they will close Highway 41, before Tunnel View road into the heart of the park.  

Yosemite Superintendent Mike Reynolds said he can count on one hand how many times the park has closed. The highway is the "main artery" of the park, he added.

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations
01 / 29
A fire vehicle is surrounded by flames as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018. More than 30,000 acres have burned in multiple fires throughout the region.
02 / 29
A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on July 1, 2018.
03 / 29
Firefighters scramble to get control as flames from the Pawnee fire jump across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
04 / 29
A water dropping helicopter works the scene as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
05 / 29
A tree ignites as firefighters attempt to stop flames from the Pawnee fire from jumping across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
06 / 29
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on June 25, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes as major wildfires encroached on an area of Northern California still recovering from severe blazes in recent years.
07 / 29
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif.
08 / 29
A tree burns in Lake County, Calif.
09 / 29
The Pawnee Fire burns down the mountain near Spring Valley, Calif.
10 / 29
Homes on Wolf Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif., were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire.
11 / 29
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
12 / 29
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
13 / 29
A vehicle scorched by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as they raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
14 / 29
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
15 / 29
In this photo provided by the Cal Fire Communications, firefighters battle a wildfire in an area northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018.
16 / 29
Firefighter Richard Cotter battles a wildfire on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
17 / 29
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018., near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
18 / 29
A structure leveled by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
19 / 29
Firefighters work to contain a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif. on June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others as the fire raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
20 / 29
Kevin Clark helps to protect his brother's store as a wildfire burned and surrounded the area in Spring Valley, Calif.
21 / 29
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
22 / 29
A Cal Fire helicopter helps battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
23 / 29
A Cal Fire incident management team discusses the plan to battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
24 / 29
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
25 / 29
Horses roam in a pasture as Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
26 / 29
An inmate crew battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
27 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
28 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns in the Spring Valley area, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Calif. The Pawnee Fire broke out on June 23, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, is one of four wildfires burning in largely rural areas as wind and heat gripped a swath of California from San Jose to the Oregon border.
29 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.

But, as the Ferguson Fire continues to spread across mountain sides near Yosemite National Park, concern is mounting among officials. 

The closure will be between Tunnel View and Chilnualna Falls and will last until Sunday. Highway 120 will remain open, unless the fire pushes more closures. 

"That is a crazy thing to manage with 2,000 people here right now," Reynolds said during a public meeting held Tuesday morning. "Highway 41 is going to become a very dangerous place." 

Reynolds said tourists can stay overnight but they need "get out" by Wednesday afternoon.  

636680432754692126--RDH3337.jpg
Yosemite superintendent Mike Reynolds holds a community forum on Tuesday regarding the Ferguson Fire.
Calley Cederlof

The fire has been burning for nearly two weeks along the Sierra National Forest causing heavy smoke to fill the park. 

Much of the fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain with little to no access roads, firefighters said. Crews from across the country are helping local firefighters battle the blaze, which has scorched 57-square miles — 32,000-plus acres. 

Mandatory and advisory evacuations are in place in several areas but no homes have been damaged or destroyed. 

Once tourists are evacuated from the park, officials will decide whether employees should also leave. 

Firefighters have contained about 25 percent. 

636680432866858283--RDH3247.jpg
Tourists from Holland read fire maps at Tunnel View.
Ron Holman
