Tourists, residents and some park employees are being asked to leave as heavy smoke settles into Yosemite National Park.

On Tuesday, officials announced they will close Highway 41, before Tunnel View road into the heart of the park.

Yosemite Superintendent Mike Reynolds said he can count on one hand how many times the park has closed. The highway is the "main artery" of the park, he added.

But, as the Ferguson Fire continues to spread across mountain sides near Yosemite National Park, concern is mounting among officials.

The closure will be between Tunnel View and Chilnualna Falls and will last until Sunday. Highway 120 will remain open, unless the fire pushes more closures.

"That is a crazy thing to manage with 2,000 people here right now," Reynolds said during a public meeting held Tuesday morning. "Highway 41 is going to become a very dangerous place."

Reynolds said tourists can stay overnight but they need "get out" by Wednesday afternoon.

Yosemite superintendent Mike Reynolds holds a community forum on Tuesday regarding the Ferguson Fire.

The fire has been burning for nearly two weeks along the Sierra National Forest causing heavy smoke to fill the park.

Much of the fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain with little to no access roads, firefighters said. Crews from across the country are helping local firefighters battle the blaze, which has scorched 57-square miles — 32,000-plus acres.

Mandatory and advisory evacuations are in place in several areas but no homes have been damaged or destroyed.

Once tourists are evacuated from the park, officials will decide whether employees should also leave.

Firefighters have contained about 25 percent.

Tourists from Holland read fire maps at Tunnel View.

