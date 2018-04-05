Utz has issued a recall for three of its brands of tortilla chips because they might be contaminated by an undeclared milk allergen, the FDA said Thursday.

Anyone who has a milk allergy might have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat these chips, according to the FDA.

The chips were sold in the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT, WV.

The brands included in the recall are Utz, Weis and Good Health.

Below are the item descriptions and UPC codes of the specific products included in the recall:

Customers may return the affected items to the store where it was purchased for a refund. For more information, click here.

