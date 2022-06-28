'Kick Clarence Thomas out of Foggy Bottom' | Thousands sign petition to remove US Supreme Court justice from teaching at George Washington University

The petition on Change.org has already garnered more than 3,000 signatures to stop the U.S. Supreme Court justice from lecturing students on the law.

WASHINGTON — A petition that has been circulating online calls for George Washington University to remove U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from teaching.

The uproar comes after the Friday ruling on abortion rights that overturned Roe v. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of federally guaranteed access to abortion.

The petition to have him removed already has more than 3,700 signatures and is making headway towards its current goal of 5,000 as of Monday.

Thomas was one of the concurring justices in the 5-4 decision to overturn Roe, and in the opinion, also said the Supreme Court should reconsider previous rulings, such as marriage equality and access to contraception. He currently serves as a lecturer in law at the university.

"With the recent Supreme Court decision that has stripped the right to bodily autonomy of people with wombs, and with his explicit intention to further strip the rights of queer people and remove the ability for people to practice safe sex without fear of pregnancy, it is evident that the employment of Clarence Thomas at George Washington University is completely unacceptable," the user who created the petition - with the screen name John Kay - wrote in its description.

"While also factoring in his wife's part in the attempted coup in January of 2021, Judge Thomas is actively making life unsafe for thousands of students on our campus (not to mention thousands of campuses across the country). Make your voice heard and help us kick Clarence Thomas out of Foggy Bottom."

Since the decision was announced, President Joe Biden has also spoken out about Thomas' remarks.

"He explicitly called to reconsider the right of marriage equality, the right of couples to make their choices on contraception. This is an extreme and dangerous path the court is now taking us on,” Biden said.