The death of actor Jackson Odell is under investigation by the Los Angeles County coroner.

The 20-year-old was found unresponsive Friday at his home in the Los Angeles suburb of Tarzana, Lt. Rudy Molano of the coroner's office said Sunday.

Odell played Zeke in the 2011 film Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, based on the Megan McDonald children's book series, and had a recurring role in the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs as Ari Caldwell. He also appeared in episodes of Modern Family and Arrested Development.

Odell was also a singer/songwriter who had several songwriting credits on the soundtrack of the film Forever My Girl, which came out earlier this year.

Molano said an autopsy should be completed within the next couple days.

A statement, issued Sunday afternoon on the singer's @JaxnTweets Twitter account, called him a "brilliant, loving and talented soul."

"He will always be a shining light," the statement says in part. "He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well."

The message indicated that there would be no additional statements as the family tries "to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately."

Contributing: The Associated Press and Kim Willis

