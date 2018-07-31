Award-winning actor Alan Alda has revealed he has Parkinson's disease.

The "M*A*S*H" star told CBS This Morning Tuesday that he was diagnosed with the disease three and a half years ago.

Parkinson's is a nervous system disorder that affects movement and sometimes causes tremors. Other celebrities with Parkinson's include actor Michael J. Fox, who was diagnosed at age 29, and singer Neil Diamond, who shared his diagnosis earlier this year.

"The reason I want to talk about it in public is that I was diagnosed three and a half years ago and I've had a full life since then," he explained. "I've acted, I've given talks ... I started this new podcast."

© 2018 USATODAY.COM