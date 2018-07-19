The ESPY Awards, ESPN's annual celebration for all things sports, was held Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Danica Patrick was the host for the 26th edition of the event, and the first woman to ever do so.

And the ESPYS went to:

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell.

Best Game: The U.S. women's national hockey team's shootout victory over Canada in the gold medal game of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Best College Athlete: Baker Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma before being selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft.

Best Championship Performance: Nick Foles, who won Super Bowl MVP in quarterbacking the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Lombardi Trophy.

Best Moment: The Minnesota Vikings' miracle win on Stefon Diggs' touchdown in the final seconds of their divisional round game against the New Orleans Saints.

Best Olympic Moment: Shaun White's gold medal-winning final run in Pyeongchang.

Best Play: Arike Ogunbowale's buzzer-beater to win the national championship for Notre Dame.

Best Female Athlete: Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Best Male Athlete: Alex Ovechkin, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP as the Washington Capitals won their first Stanley Cup.

Best Team: Houston Astros, who beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games to win the World Series for the first time.

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Roger Federer, who made history in winning an eighth Wimbledon title in 2017 and won the 2018 Australian Open for his 20th Grand Slam title.

Best International Men's Soccer Player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Best International Women's Soccer Player: Sam Kerr

Best NFL Player: Tom Brady

Best MLB player: Mike Trout

Best NHL Player: Alex Ovechkin

Best Driver: Martin Truex Jr.

Best NBA Player: LeBron James

Best WNBA Player: Maya Moore

Best Fighter: Terence Crawford

Best Male Golfer: Jordan Spieth

Best Female Golfer: Sung-Hyun Park

Best Male Olympian: Shaun White

Best Female Olympian: Chloe Kim

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best Female Tennis Player: Sloane Stephens

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: David Wise

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim

Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mike Schultz

Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Brenna Huckaby

Best Bowler: Rhino Page

Best MLS Player: Nemanja Nikolic

Best NWSL Player: Megan Rapinoe

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, who has been battling cancer for the past five years.

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: The "sister survivors" who spoke out against the abuses of former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar.

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Sgt. Jake Wood of the U.S. Marines, a former college football player who went on to found Team Rubicon.

Best Coach: Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon, who were killed while saving students in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

