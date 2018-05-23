Fourteen-year-old Brynn Cartelli was crowned winner of "The Voice" in Tuesday night's season 14 finale.
Cartelli, a Massachusetts native, has been signing since she was 4 years old. She's the youngest winner in the show's history.
The final contestants also included Kyla Jade (Team Blake), Britton Buchanan (Team Alicia), and Spensha Baker (Team Blake). Buchanan was the runner-up.
Special perfomances in Tuesday night's star-studded finale included Florence and the Machine, Dua Lipa, Halsey and Big Sean.
