Reports: Andrew Yang files to run for New York City mayor

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has filed paperwork to run for mayor of New York City, according to multiple reports.
A poll released Monday by Public Policy Polling shows Yang leading a crowded Democratic primary field with 17% support followed by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams with 16%. Everyone else in the field was in single digits while 40% of respondents said they were not sure or wanted someone else.
WNBC reports at last 35 people have filed to run for mayor.
The primary is set for June 22, 2021.
Yang's celebrity grew ahead of the 2020 Democratic primaries as he pushed for a universal basic income that would send $1,000 per month to every American adult while also warning about how automation threatened to take away jobs in the future. He grew a small but loyal fan base known as the "Yang Gang," but he won zero delegates in the primaries and dropped out of the race in early February.