'It's degrading': Mom says teacher forced kindergartner to dig in toilet

The woman said her son was forced by his teacher to dig in a dirty toilet with feces using only his bare hands.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — An Arkansas mother is calling for the termination of a kindergarten teacher after her child says he was forced to dig in the toilet with his bare hands.

Ashley Murry says she was horrified when her 5-year-old told her what happened at Little Rock's Crystal Hill Elementary School.

“It’s degrading for a child so I don’t feel like any child should have to go through this,” Murry says, “They basically made him go in the toilet and get his feces and the dirty tissue out of the toilet.”

Pulaski County Special School District is actively investigating the situation.

Meanwhile, Murry says the teacher called her personally.

“She got on the phone with me and she said she didn’t have an explanation, she just knew she was wrong. But she stated to the principal that she was trying to teach how not to stop up the toilet,” she says.

