Armed standoff with Massachusetts police shuts down part of I-95

Police say the men claimed to be from a group 'that does not recognize our laws' and headed into a wooded area.

A group of heavily-armed men refused to comply with law enforcement officers following a traffic stop Saturday morning in Massachusetts, police said.

Eight men armed with rifles and handguns exited a vehicle during a stop along Interstate 95, Wakefield police said in a statement. The men claimed to be from a group "that does not recognize our laws" and headed into a wooded area.

Massachusetts State Police said the men were "refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons."

Two suspects were arrested a short time later, the agency tweeted. Officials were still trying to capture others in the group.

I-95 in Wakefield was shut down in both directions, state police said.

Residents in Wakefield and nearby Reading were advised to lock their doors and shelter in place.