More Bed, Bath & Beyond closures announced: Full list of closing stores

WASHINGTON — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 87 more of its namesake stores as its financial struggle continues. The home goods chain is also closing its entire Harmon drugstore chain and five additional buybuy Baby stores.
The latest round of closures are located across 32 states.
The home goods chain said in a statement to Axios Monday that the new closures expand on its earlier plan to close about 150 "lower producing" stores. That plan, announced in August, included layoffs that would cut the chain's workforce by 20%. It also lined up more than $500 million in new financing.
By mid-January, it had released a list of more than 120 closing locations.
The company disclosed last week that it had defaulted on its loans, indicating in a securities filing that it may restructure its debt in bankruptcy court. It had already warned that there was "substantial doubt" on its ability to continue.
Here is the latest list of Bed, Bath & Beyond store closures, including Harmon and buybuy Baby locations — a total of more than 140. See the previous 120-plus closures here.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings 2023: Full list of latest closures
Arizona
Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway
Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz
Alabama
Daphne: 6850 US Highway 90 Anchor D
Arkansas
North Little Rock: 4122 McCain Blvd
Arizona
Mesa: 1834 South Signal Butte Rd
California
Palm Desert: 72459 HIGHWAY 111
Visalia: 3125 South Mooney Blvd.
Hawthorne: 14351 Hindry Avenue
Carlsbad: 1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100
Upland: 1865 North Campus Avenue, Building #15
San Diego: 10537 4S Commons Drive, Suite 170
Culver City: 10822 Jefferson Blvd
San Marcos: 165 S. Las Posas Rd
Folsom: 2385 Iron Point Rd
Glendora: 1405 East Gladstone Street
Pasadena: 3609 E Foothill Blvd (Harmon)
Los Angeles: 10561 West Pico Blvd (Harmon)
Colorado
Thornton: 16531 Washington Street
Loveland: 1605 Fall River Drive
Connecticut
Southington: 835 Queen Street
Wethersfield: 1065 Silas Deane Highway
Fairfield: 2260 Kings Highway
Enfield: 20 Hazard Avenue
Florida
Hialeah: 1460 W 49th St
Brandon: 320 BRANDON TOWN CENTER DRIVE
Boca Raton: 20560 STATE ROAD 7
Boynton Beach: 371 N. CONGRESS AVENUE
Orlando: 397 North Alafaya Trail
Coral Springs: 4631 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE
Royal Palm Beach: 540 North State Road 7
Jacksonville: 6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd
Jacksonville: 13221 City Station Drive, Suite 125
Delray Beach: 14824 South Military Trail
Apopka: 2239 East Semoran Blvd
Jupiter: 17450 N ALTERNATE A1A STE 101 (Harmon)
Georgia
Atlanta: 1 Buckhead Loop
Iowa
Coralville: 2515 Corridor Way Suite 5
Idaho
Boise: 3615 S. Federal Way
Illinois
Wilmette: 3232 LAKE AVE, SUITE 125
Geneva: 1584 SOUTH RANDALL ROAD
Crystal Lake: 5786 NORTHWEST HIGHWAY
Chicago Ridge: 9650 S Ridgeland Avenue
Forest Park: 215 Harlem Avenue
Kansas
Olathe: 15335 W. 119TH STREET
Kentucky
Louisville: 4350 Summit Plaza Drive
Massachusets
Burlington: 3 ABBOTT PARK
Raynham: 600 South Street West, Suite 13
North Dartmouth: 458 State Rd, Rt 6, Suite 100
Pittsfield: 665 Merrill Rd
Dedham: 820 Providence Highway
Maryland
Annapolis: 200 Harker Place Suite 200
Westminster: 200 Clifton Blvd
Ocean City: 12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240
Minnesota
Bloomington: 7961 SOUTHTOWN CENTER
Missouri
St Louis: 10770 Sunset Hills Plaza
North Dakota
Bismarck: 1455 East Lasalle Drive
New Jersey
Bridgewater: 155 PROMENADE BOULEVARD
Mays Landing: 190 Hamilton Commons
Mt. Laurel: 8 Centerton Road
Kinnelon: 1160 Route 23 North
Matawan: 1121 Highway 34, Suite A
Flemington: 276 Route 202/31
Wayne: 1595 -1 Route 23 South (Harmon)
Wayne: 580 Valley Road (Harmon)
East Hanover: 392 Route 10 West (Harmon)
West Caldwell: 36 Clinton Road (Harmon)
Closter: 123 Ver Valen Street (Harmon)
Hackensack: 370 W. Pleasant View Avenue (Harmon)
Manalapan: 357 Route 9 South (Harmon)
Succasunna: 275 State Route 10 E. STE 350 (Harmon)
Paramus: 145 Route 4 West (Harmon)
Totowa: 465 Route 46 West (Harmon)
Raritan: 300 US Highway 202 (Harmon)
Matawan: 359 Route 34 North (Harmon)
Franklin: 100 D Route 23 North, Franklin Shopping Center (Harmon)
Newton: 10 B Route 206 North (Harmon)
Greenbrook: 303 Route 22 East (Harmon)
Carlstadt: 675 Paterson Avenue (Harmon)
Westfield: 335 South Avenue East (Harmon)
Short Hills: 720 Morris Turnpike (Harmon)
Shrewsbury: 550 Broad Street - Route 35 (Harmon)
Westwood: 700 Broadway, Suite 32 (Harmon)
Ocean: 2309-200 Route 66 (Harmon)
Holmdel: 2145 Highway 35 - Holmdel Plaza (Harmon)
Iselin: 675 Route 1 South, Suite 2 (Harmon)
Clifton: 390 Route 3 West (Harmon)
Brick: 479 Route 70 East (Harmon)
Morris Plains: 1711 Route 10 East (Harmon)
East Brunswick: 300 Route 18 East (Harmon)
Edgewater: 725 River Road (Harmon)
Deptford: 1765 DEPTFORD CENTER ROAD (Harmon)
Gillette: 977 Valley Road (Harmon)
Nevada
Las Vegas: 2315 Summa Drive Suite 110 (Harmon)
New York
Brooklyn: 459 Gateway Drive
Bohemia: 5131 Sunrise Highway
Brooklyn: 850 Third Avenue
Brooklyn: 850 Third Ave. (Harmon)
Brookyln: 850 Third Avenue (buybuy Baby)
Brooklyn: 245 Atlantic Ave
Carle Place: Carle Place Commons 167 Old Country Road (Harmon)
Commack: 8 Veterans Memorial Highway (Harmon)
East Elmhurst: 72 15 25th Avenue
Elmsford: 251 East Main Street
Hartsdale: 165-171 Central Park Avenue (Harmon)
Massapequa: 806 Hicksville Road (Harmon)
Melville: 925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110 (Harmon)
Mineola: 530 Jericho Turnpike (Harmon)
Nanuet: 46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59 (Harmon)
New Hyde Park: 1490 Union Turnpike
New Rochelle: 77 Quaker Ridge Road (Harmon)
New York: 675 6th Avenue (Harmon)
New York: 2171 Broadway (Harmon)
Plainview: 1119 Old Country Road (Harmon)
Port Chester: 441 Boston Post Road (buybuy Baby)
Poughkeepsie: 2600 South Road (Harmon)
Poughkeepsie: 2020 South Road, Suite 3
Rochester: 790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300 (buybuy Baby)
Saratoga Springs: 3064 Route 50
Yonkers: 2131 Central Park Avenue (Harmon)
Ohio
Columbus: 3750 Easton Market
Pennsylvania
Bethel Park: 1700 Oxford Drive
Monroeville: 3739 William Penn Highway
North Wales: 1261 Knapp Road
Pittsburgh: 160 Quinn Drive
South Carolina
North Charleston: 5930 Rivers Ave (buybuy Baby)
Spartanburg: 205 West Blackstock Road
Tennessee
Hixson: 5523 Highway 153, Suite 112
Memphis: 870 South White Station Road
Texas
Lewisville: 420 East FM 3040 Suite 300
Lewisville: 719 Hebron Parkway (buybuy Baby)
Plano: 6400 West Plano Parkway, Suite 125
Temple: 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop
Utah
Park City: 1678 W Redstone Center Drive
Virginia
Chesapeake: Greenbrier MarketCenter, 1324 Greenbrier Pkwy
Dulles: 24670 Dulles Landing Dr Unt150
Fairfax: 12100 Fairfax Towne Center
Springfield: 6642 Loisdale Road
Winchester: 2540 S. Pleasant Valley Road
Williamsburg: 4900 Monticello Ave, Suite 4
Washington
Vancouver: 7809B Vancouver Plaza Dr #102
Walla Walla: 1630 W Poplar Street
Wisconsin
Wausau: 3575 Rib Mountain Drive
West Virginia
Morgantown: 395 Target Way