Beyoncé teases details on new album, reveals release date

The wait for new music from Beyoncé will soon be over.

WASHINGTON — Beyoncé has announced her next project, "Renaissance," will be released on July 29.

Early Thursday morning, the music streamer Tidal tweeted out three words: "Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29." Similar posts have appeared on the Spotify and Apple Music Twitter accounts.

Over the past couple of weeks, fans had been speculating that a new album could be coming soon because Beyoncé removed the profile pictures, bios and cover photos from all her social media channels.

And then on Thursday, her Twitter and Instagram account bios were updated to include "act i RENAISSANCE 7.29."

The store on Beyoncé's website is also offering preorders on "Renaissance" box sets, featuring four different surprise t-shirt designs. The product listings state the box sets will begin shipping July 29 "upon album release."

This will be Beyoncé's seventh studio album as a solo artist and her first drop of new music since 2016's "Lemonade." With "act i" included on the secondary title, it appears this could be part of a multi-part project.

Also on Thursday, Beyoncé revealed that she will be appearing on the July 2022 edition of British Vogue and shared several photos from the magazine.

According to Billboard, the pre-add function on Apple Music also reveal the project will feature 16 tracks.

The 28-time Grammy Award winner teased last year in an interview with Harpers Bazaar that new music was on the way and mentioned how she felt a "renaissance emerging."

"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible," Beyoncé said in the August 2021 interview. "I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare."