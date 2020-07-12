Gallup: Biden has higher favorability than Trump had at any point in presidency

President Donald Trump's favorability has dropped since the election while President-elect Joe Biden's has increased, according to a Gallup poll.

President-Elect Joe Biden has a higher favorability rating in the latest Gallup poll than President Donald Trump has had at any point of his presidency.

The poll released Nov. 30 shows Biden with a 55% favorability compared to 42% for Trump. That's a six percent increase for Biden and a three percent decline for Trump since the final poll Gallup took before the election.

Despite having favorable opinion by a majority of Americans post-election, this is not Biden's best number from Gallup. He had a 59% favorability just after the 2008 election when he won the vice presidency and had a 61% approval rating in early 2017 before dropping to 56% in 2019. And he was below 40% in 2014 and early 2015.

Gallup's historical data shows Trump never reached 50% favorability while in the oval office. His high-water mark was 49%, which he reached in January and again in both March and May of this year. Around the same time, Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate was underway and the U.S. was in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, respectively.

Trump's lowest rating came in December 2017, just prior to signing his signature legislation -- a $1.5 trillion tax cut.