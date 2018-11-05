You never know where Bill Murray will turn up.

The longtime Rockland resident was recently spotted shaking and stirring it up behind the bar, courtesy of a Xaviars Instagram post. Murray pal Peter X. Kelly owns the Xaviars Restaurant Group which includes Restaurant X & Bully Bar in in Congers and X2O in Yonkers.

A post shared by Peter Kelly (@xaviars) on May 10, 2018 at 7:41am PDT

But don't expect to find him whipping up a Moscow Mule for you anytime soon: Murray's bartender gig was done in an official capacity, promoting Slovenia Vodka in a photo shoot for an upcoming issue of "Chilled Magazine."

Slovenia vodka is a venture between Murray, and fellow Rocklanders actor/dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov and Kelly. The longtime chef and restaurant owner teamed up with Slovenian beverage company Fructal to develop the recipe.

Murray never keeps a low profile. The actor is featured in Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs," voicing the role of Chief; earlier this month, he helped a Florida couple announce their baby's gender by hitting a gold ball filled with colored power at his Murray Bros. Caddyshack Tournament.

If you want more of Bill, check out his Facebook series, “Bill Murray and Brian Doyle-Murray’s Extra Innings.” He and his brother traveled the country visiting minor league baseball parks,

